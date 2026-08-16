Posted in: Games, Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Operation Split Fire

Rainbow Six Siege Reveals Operation Split Fire Operator

Rainbow Six Siege revealed Year 11 Season 3 content in Paris this weekend, as Operation Split Fire sets the game ablaze.

Article Summary Rainbow Six Siege Operation Split Fire introduces Noor, an Egyptian defender built to pressure shields and deny plants.

Noor’s Horus Lance Launcher drills through walls, floors, ceilings, and shields, creating fiery area denial for defenders.

Year 11 Season 3 also rebalances Kali, Dokkaebi, Lion, Echo, and Kapkan while updating Villa and modernized maps.

Rainbow Six Siege Season 3 adds a limited-time 3v3 Arcade mode, Wasteland Circuit, and Doktor’s Curse returns.

Ubisoft dropped a ton of new info this weekend for Rainbow Six Siege while in Paris, giving fans their first look at Operation Split Fire. The new seasonal update for Year 11 Season 3 is sure to set many players ablaze, as they're getting a new Egyptian-based operator named Nood, who comes with a projectile that literally starts drilling into whatever it's been shot at, and then starts burning fire out the other side. Creating problems for shield carriers, as well as just people in general, while also securing itself on several surfaces to create an issue for attackers. We got to try it out recently during a demo, and when done right, these can create the most difficult time for attackers.

Adds New Meaning to "Bring The Heat"

The Rainbow Six Siege team is also refocusing on "reaffirming the game's competitive identity" this season, as they have added several elements that reward those who emphasize skill, weapon mastery, and a sense of fair play in heated competition. This is why many of the updates and upgrades for this season come from player feedback and from some of the most highly requested items. This includes balancing for Kali, Dokkaebi, and others who they felt needed adjustments, which is kind of brutal since Dokkaebi was quite literally given a rework this season. Players will also see the addition of the new 3v3 Arcade mode, available for a limited time, as well as a brand-new ranked playlist for those who wish to compete against the best without trying to cheat. We have more details from the devs below, as the season will launch on September 1.

Operation Split Fire Will Set Rainbow Six Siege Ablaze

At the core of Operation Split Fire is Noor, hailing from Egypt, who brings a new layer of counterplay to the fight, creating fresh challenges for shield Operators. Armed with the Horus Lance Launcher, Noor creates pressure through walls, floors, ceilings, and shields while unlocking new tactical possibilities for defenders. This new defender will be equipped with a primary weapon of either the Commando-9 or the Alda 5.56, and a TACOPS 1911 or Bailiff 410 as a secondary weapon. To help prepare for the oncoming assault, Noor is equipped with barbed wire or a deployable, allowing him to fortify positions and operate from relative safety. A formidable counter to shield Operators, Noor is a force to be reckoned with for shield players and obligates them to rethink their approach while giving defenders a powerful new tool for area denial, plant denial, and creative tactical plays.

Rebalcing once Again

In addition to these updates, Kali is receiving adjustments to her CSRX 300 aimed to make her a little more agile and responsive to play. Her CSRX 300 now has 2 brand-new magnification options: 3.5x and 8x, allowing her to remain precise at short range without being hindered by excessive zoom. The weapon's pump time has also been reduced, and its magazine capacity has been increased. Additionally, activating her LV Explosive Lance will no longer interrupt her ADS or leaning distance, allowing her to hold angles more proactively. Alongside Kali, Dokkaebi is receiving further adjustments to her Jegeo Payload and loadout to encourage more deliberate and coordinated gameplay.

The Jegeo Payload will now require a continuous connection to complete the upload process, which can be interrupted, creating new opportunities for IQ, Mute, and Solis. Her impact EMP grenades have been replaced by breach charges, helping us define her role more clearly going forward. Lion, Echo, and Kapkan will also receive minor changes as part of the first major balancing update of the season. Lion's Scan warning time has been reduced, Echo's Sonic Burst now recharges more quickly, Kapkan's trap damage has been increased from 60 to 62 HP, and Claymore's damage increased from 150 to 155HP.

With Season 3, players will also get their first targeted map update, with Villa taking center stage. The underutilized Living Room/Library site has been moved to the basement, supported by permanent map layout changes designed to create viable alternative objectives and diversify defensive site selection. In addition to this, Season 3 continues the Modernized Maps Initiative, bringing an improved look to more maps, such as Stadium Alpha, Stadium Bravo, and House. The shooting range and Tutorials will also receive a visual update.

New Additions to Rainbow Six Siege

Finally, following the introduction and success of 1v1, Season 3 expands our Arcade offering with a new 3v3 mode. Built around smaller teams and faster-paced matches, it offers a fresh way to experience Siege while staying true to the tactical gameplay that defines the game. The mode offers a more accessible and flexible format while preserving the tactical gameplay that defines Siege. Following 3v3 Arcade, the Wasteland Circuit event will be premiered. This brand-new limited-time event transforms one of Siege's most iconic gadgets into the star of the show, as players will race drones through custom-built tracks filled with obstacles, shortcuts, and high-speed challenges for a completely different Siege experience. Concluding the season's Events, Doktor's Curse will return for the Halloween season, with an extended roster of playable operators, as Mute, Grim, and Hibana join their ranks.

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