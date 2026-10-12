Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch Adds New Kintaro Character DLC

Ravenswatch has added a brand-new DLC character to the mix, as you can get the chaotic axe-wielding Kintaro riding a giant bear.

Article Summary Ravenswatch adds paid Kintaro DLC, bringing an axe-wielding hero from Japanese folklore who battles atop his bear, Kuma.

Kintaro offers two combat styles in Ravenswatch, letting players fight mounted on Kuma or on foot with brutal combo attacks.

The new Ravenswatch update also reworks Talents, rebalancing, merging, adding, and removing abilities across every hero.

Passtech Games expands Ravenswatch’s replay value with Kintaro DLC and fresh hero builds for solo or four-player co-op.

Nacon and Passtech Games have released a new paid DLC for Ravenswatch, this time adding the character Kintaro. The shorthand to this particular addition is to give you someone who is into chaotic combat, as you're literally getting an axe-wielding warrior riding a giant bear. We have mroe info about them below as they are available for $8 starting today, if you believe they're worth the cash to add.

Kintaro Arrives to Wreak Havoc

Hailing from Japanese folklore, Kintaro is a powerful hero armed with a gigantic axe. He can fight while riding his bear, Kuma, or let his faithful companion wreak havoc alongside him on the battlefield. As such, he has two sets of abilities, offering greater complexity as well as flexibility depending on the situation. Riding Kuma, players can slice through Nightmares with his claws. On foot, they can swing Kintaro's axe and unleash devastating combo attacks with his carnivorous sidekick.

In addition to the DLC, Passtech Games is rolling out a major update eagerly awaited by many players: a rework of Talents, the heroes' special abilities. The studio has been very attentive to the community, observing gameplay patterns and taking player feedback into account to rework these Talents. Some have been rebalanced, others merged, and still others have simply been added or removed. As a result, all heroes now have new ways to play through their active and passive abilities, with the goal of revitalizing the gameplay experience.

About Ravenswatch

Ravenswatch is a top-down roguelike action game in which you play as heroes of tales and legends that must slay hordes of nightmarish creatures in nerve-racking fights. After the success of Curse of the Dead Gods, Passtech Games returns with an improved formula and an addictive game experience with endless replay value. It can be played solo or with up to four players in co-op.

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