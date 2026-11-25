Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rayman, Rayman Legends Retold

Rayman Legends Retold Releases An Official Story Trailer

Check out the official story trailer for Rayman Legends Retold as the game will be released for PC and consoles on December 3.

Article Summary Rayman Legends Retold got an official story trailer from Ubisoft ahead of its December 3 launch on PC and consoles.

The new Rayman Legends Retold video teases upgraded story content, voiced cinematics, and a new villain in the Glade.

Rayman Legends Retold adds a sixth realm, four new musical stages, dragon rides, and the Cave of Trials.

Rayman Legends Retold supports up to four-player couch co-op and brings back Kung Foot with improved controls.

Ubisoft dropped a new trailer this week for Rayman Legends Retold, this time giving us a better glimpse of the game's story. This is basically the last kind of sizzle reel you'll see ahead of the game's launch on December 3, giving you a taste of how they've upgraded the original title and added to it in a new way throughout the game. We also found out who some of the voice cast are, as it includes David Gasman (Rayman), Billy West (Murphy), Rob Greenway (Globox), Elana Dunkelman (Barbara), Sean Cullen (Bubble Dreamer), Felicia Valenti (Betilla), and Luke Marty (Grand Minimus). Enjoy the trailer!

Rayman Legends Retold Arrives This December

Embark on a bold reimagining of the acclaimed platformer, filled with new content and narrative twists. When a shadowy villain spreads corruption across the Glade of Dreams, journey through its charming worlds solo or in up to 4‑player couch co‑op in a fast‑paced, side‑scrolling adventure where every stumble and surprise adds to the delightful chaos. Leap, glide, and punch your way through worlds bursting with charm and delightful surprises. Craving a change of pace? Dive into unforgettable musical stages, where every move must sync with the beat for a rhythm‑powered thrill.

Immerse yourself in a world brimming with life, reimagined with stunning visuals. A rich selection of iconic levels returns alongside a mysterious sixth realm and four new musical stages. Saddle up for epic dragon rides and test your skills in the Cave of Trials. Join Rayman and his friends on their most ambitious adventure yet, facing a new foe stirring trouble from the underworld. Voiced cinematics and an expanded soundtrack by Christophe Héral and Grant Kirkhope bring the journey to life, blending original themes with new compositions. Play the entire adventure in up to four-player couch co-op, racing for Lums or knocking each other off to claim every last Teensy. Kung Foot also returns with improved controls, power-ups, and customizable rules for hours of frantic competition.

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