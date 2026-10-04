Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: rayman, Rayman Legends Retold

Rayman Legends Retold Releases New Overview Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Rayman Legends Retold as we get a better overview of the game and everything they've done to improve it.

Article Summary Ubisoft’s new Rayman Legends Retold overview trailer highlights fresh gameplay, story additions, and major upgrades.

Rayman Legends Retold adds new levels, a sixth realm, four musical stages, and tougher challenges for veterans.

The reimagined platformer features voiced cinematics, expanded music, dragon rides, and the new Cave of Trials.

Rayman Legends Retold launches December 3 on PC and consoles with 4-player couch co-op and Kung Foot updates.

Ubisoft recently dropped a new trailer for Rayman Legends Retold, giving players a better look with a proper overview. The video shows that this is more than just a remake of the original 2013 title, as they have added new levels, new experiences, an entirely new cinematic story, which comes with a new realm to discover, and a ton of new challenges that even the most experienced player will have to contend with. We have the video for you to check out above, as the game will arrive on December 3 for PC and consoles.

Rayman Legends Retold Arrives This December

Embark on a bold reimagining of the acclaimed platformer, filled with new content and narrative twists. When a shadowy villain spreads corruption across the Glade of Dreams, journey through its charming worlds solo or in up to 4‑player couch co‑op in a fast‑paced, side‑scrolling adventure where every stumble and surprise adds to the delightful chaos. Leap, glide, and punch your way through worlds bursting with charm and delightful surprises. Craving a change of pace? Dive into unforgettable musical stages, where every move must sync with the beat for a rhythm‑powered thrill.

Immerse yourself in a world brimming with life, reimagined with stunning visuals. A rich selection of iconic levels returns alongside a mysterious sixth realm and four new musical stages. Saddle up for epic dragon rides and test your skills in the Cave of Trials. Join Rayman and his friends on their most ambitious adventure yet, facing a new foe stirring trouble from the underworld. Voiced cinematics and an expanded soundtrack by Christophe Héral and Grant Kirkhope bring the journey to life, blending original themes with new compositions. Play the entire adventure in up to four-player couch co-op, racing for Lums or knocking each other off to claim every last Teensy. Kung Foot also returns with improved controls, power-ups, and customizable rules for hours of frantic competition.

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