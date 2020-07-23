Rayquaza Returns & Unown Enters Raids For Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock

In what is likely their biggest update of the year, Niantic has announced three major Pokémon GO events for August that will be unlocked by GO Fest 2020 players this weekend. These events will feature the popular legendary Rayquaza return to five-star raids, Unown debuting in raids for the first time ever, the release of Shiny Mythology Pokémon Genesect and Deoxys, and much more. Especially considering details of GO Fest 2020 are still coming out, this update can be slightly overwhelming, so Bleeding Cool is here to break it all down for Pokémon GO trainers who want to prepare for Ultra Unlock.

Ultra Unlock will be three weeks of events that are available to all Pokémon GO players, not just GO Fest 2020 ticket holders. They will be unlocked by GO Fest players completing challenges, but are essentially guaranteed to be completed… so prepare for the busiest three weeks of raiding, shiny hunting, and more this August. Here's everything that's happening, simplified:

Ultra Unlock Week One: Dragon Week

Friday, July 31, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

LEGENDARY RAID BOSS: Rayquaza, with its Shiny available.

NEW SHINY RELEASE: Deino.

WILD SPAWNS: Alolan Exeggutor, Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, and Bagon with Gible appearing… but rarely.

7K EGGS: Horsea, Dratini, Trapinch, Swablu, Bagon, Gible, Deino.

TIMED RESEARCH: With two chances at catching Deino. With Deino only available in eggs and through this, it is possible it will have the increased shiny rate that rarer spawns like Onix and Sneasel have.

Ultra Unlock Week Two: Enigma Week

Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

MYTHICAL RAID BOSS: Normal Forme Deoxys, with its Shiny available.

RAIDS: This is major: Unown U, L, T, R, and A will be in raids.

NEW SHINY RELEASE: Staryu and Deoxys.

NEW RELEASE: Elgyem.

WILD SPAWNS: Staryu, Jigglypuff, Clefairy, Lunatone, Solrock, Baltoy, Bronzor, and Elgyem.

7K EGGS: Cleffa, Igglybuff, Lunatone, Solrock, and Elgyem.

TIMED RESEARCH: None mentioned.

Ultra Unlock Week Three: Unova Week

Friday, August 14, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. to Friday, August 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

MYTHICAL RAID BOSS: Genesect, with its Shiny available.

NEW SHINY RELEASE: Roggenrola and Genesect.

NEW RELEASE: Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and Bouffalant.

NEW REGIONAL POKÉMON: Bouffalant, only in New York City and "surrounding areas."

WILD SPAWNS & 7K EGGS: Sewaddle, Cottonee, Emolga, and other Pokémon originally discovered in the Unova region.

TIMED RESEARCH: None mentioned.