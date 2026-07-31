Posted in: Board Games, Conventions, Events, Games, Gen Con, Rebellion Unplugged, Tabletop | Tagged: Dino Battle, Gen Con 2026

Rebellion Unplugged Announces Dino Battle at Gen Con 2026

Rebellion Unplugged brought a brand-new board game to Gen Con 2026, as they have announced Dino Battle will arrive next year.

Article Summary Rebellion Unplugged revealed Dino Battle at Gen Con 2026, with the dinosaur strategy board game launching next year.

Dino Battle is a 2-4 player hex-based battle game from Stephen Baker, Roger Ford, and Anthony Howgego.

Command dinosaur riders, capture glyphs and shrines, gather resources, and outfight rivals to become the last tribe standing.

Dino Battle updates a beloved 1990s classic with 30+ miniatures, six species, modular boards, and fast Ameritrash action.

Rebellion Unplugged brought a brand-new board game to Gen Con 2026, as they showed off Dino Battle for the first time. This is a brand new hexna-strategy battle game for two to four players, designed by Stephen Baker (Heroscape, HeroQuest, Space Crusade), Roger Ford (Die Schlacht der Dinosaurier), and Anthony Howgego (Rush M.D.), with design work by The Mico. As you can see from the images here, you'll take your team of dinosaurs into battle, attempting to gain ground, forge alliances, execute perfect attacks, and ultimately be the last one standing. We have more details below, as the game is set to launch a crowdfunding campaign and looks like it will be released next year.

Survive In a Savage World With Dino Battle

Before humanity. Before civilization. A blood mist blots out the horizon. War rages. Command your tribe of dinosaur riders in an epic primeval struggle for dominance. Seize arcane glyphs scattered across the ravaged landscape, and their secure mystical boons for your people. Harness the crackling power of mighty energy crystals to devastate your enemies with relentless speed and ferocity. Hoard precious blood fruit, a rare resource in this cursed wasteland.

Trample enemies beneath your towering Brachiosaurus. Outflank and outnumber your opponents with your ruthless Velociraptors. Control sacred shrines with your powerful T-Rex and hunt your enemies to extinction. In this savage world, only the strongest survive.

Designed by Stephen Baker and Roger Ford, the original creators of Die Schlacht der Dinosaurier and acclaimed classics HeroScape and Space Crusade.

Command six unique dinosaur species, brought to life with over 30 miniatures sculpted directly from artwork by The Mico.

Experience fast-paced, 'beer-and-pretzels' Ameritrash gameplay, faithfully updated from the beloved 1990s classic for modern players.

Live out the fantasy of dinosaur-mounted warriors battling for dominance.

Expand your game with double-sided modular boards that add new strategic possibilities and replayability.

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