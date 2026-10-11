Posted in: eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: FC 27, Red Bull, Red Bull Wings Cup

Red Bull Wings Cup Opens Registrations For FC 27 Event

Organizers for the Red Bull Wings Cup have opened up registrations, with the World Final headed to Miami in January 2027.

Article Summary Red Bull Wings Cup registration is live for EA Sports FC 27, with qualifiers running across nearly 80 countries.

Players can enter the Open League online or the University League on campus for a shot at National Finals.

National champions advance to the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in January 2027.

Limited-edition Red Bull Wings Cup cans unlock FC 27 rewards and chances to win a trip to the Miami final.

Red Bull has partnered with EA Sports for a new FC 27 esports event, and the Red Bull Wings Cup has opened player registration. Running now until December 4, the company will hold qualifiers in 80 countries for players to prove they belong in the conversation to compete for the championship, which will take place in Miami in January 2027. They've also released several items in the game for those looking to qualify. We have more info about the event below, as you can find a qualifier on their website.

Red Bull Wings Cup Brings The Championship Round to Miami

Taking place across almost 80 countries and in partnership with EA Sports and PlayStation, the Red Bull Wings Cup welcomes players of all skill levels to compete, whether from home or on campus. Only those who rise to the top will earn a place at their National Final for the chance to represent their country at the Red Bull Wings Cup World Final at Inter Miami's Nu Stadium in Miami, USA, in early 2027. The once-in-a-lifetime World Final will combine competitive gameplay with real-life football moments as finalists compete to become the inaugural Red Bull Wings Cup champion. The journey begins when players register for one of two leagues:

The University League – where currently enrolled university students can compete on PlayStation 5 consoles in on-campus qualifiers against other students, playing EA Sports FC 27 Rush

where currently enrolled university students can compete on PlayStation 5 consoles in on-campus qualifiers against other students, playing EA Sports FC 27 Rush The Open League – where players can log into PlayStation Tournaments on their PlayStation 5 consoles to compete online using their own squad, playing EA Sports FC 27 Ultimate Team.

Red Bull Wings Cup is open to everyone aged 18 and over who is a current resident of any participating country. Local Terms and Conditions may apply. The top players from both the Open and University Leagues will progress to their respective National Finals, with eligible National Champions earning the right to represent their country at the World Final in Miami.

Beyond the tournament, a limited-edition Red Bull Wings Cup will launch worldwide. Each can will give eligible consumers the chance to unlock EA Sports FC 27 in-game rewards and compete to win a trip to watch the World Final in Miami, giving players even more ways to step into the Red Bull Wings Cup experience, wherever they play.

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