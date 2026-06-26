Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Mongraal, Red Bull

Red Bull's Mongraal Will Be Added To Fortnite's Icon Series

Fortnite has decided to honor Red Bull's Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson in the game by adding the esports player to their Icon Series.

Article Summary Fortnite adds Red Bull esports star Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson to the Icon Series, celebrating one of the game’s top pros.

The Fortnite Mongraal set includes multiple outfits, pickaxes, back blings, sprays, a gun wrap, and the Shing Shing Shing emote.

Players can customize the Mongraal outfit with 10 color options, including primary, secondary, or dual-color styles.

The Fortnite Mongraal Icon Series items arrive July 28, with a GGs Bro! Twitch Drop and global FMMongraal emote on June 26.

Red Bull and Epic Games have come together to put one of the brand's esports stars into the Fortnite Icon Series, as Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson will be added to the game. One of the few British and esports stars to be added to the series, Mongraal has made a name for himself over the years as one of the top players in the game, as well as one of the more outgoing players when it comes to having a public image. So it seems pretty fitting they'd add him, as you'll be getting a few different skins and several add-ons to the game if you decide to pick him up in their shop. This includes a special Twitch drop for those looking to get the complete collection. We have mroe details and images for you here.

Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson Joins Fortnite As Part Of Its Icon Series

Mongraal first burst onto the scene at just 13 years old, quickly establishing himself as one of Fortnite's most elite players and becoming a defining figure in both competitive play and streaming at an unprecedentedly young age. Over the past eight years, he has remained one of the game's most recognizable personalities, cementing his place as one of the UK's biggest esports success stories. The following Items will launch in the Fortnite Shop on July 28 at 8 PM ET / 1 AM BST:

Outfits: Mongraal Prime Mongraal (alternate style) Elite Mongraal (Elite Series)



Pickaxes: Lucky Clover The Harvester (Elite Series)



Back Blings: Mongraalien The Counter (Elite Series)



Sprays: GGs Bro! Clovert Ops (Elite Series)



Gun Wrap: Clover Crush



Emote: Shing Shing Shing



Players can personalize the Mongraal Outfit with ten different colors, each selectable as a primary, secondary, or dual-color option. Fans will also be able to unlock the "GGs Bro!" emote as a Twitch Drop on 26 June, while the FMMongraal global Twitch emote will be available from 26th June.

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