Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, Unstoppable, Unstoppable: Outerdark

Renegade Game Studios Unveils Unstoppable: Outerdark

Renegade Game Studios announced a new expansion for the card-crafting adventure Unstoppable: Outerdark is on the way.

Article Summary Renegade Game Studios announced Unstoppable: Outerdark, a new expansion sending players to a dangerous new planet.

Unstoppable: Outerdark adds cyborg enemies, three bosses, fresh mechanics, and tougher challenges before time runs out.

Two new heroes, double slot upgrades, and dual-faction core cards expand deck-building in Unstoppable: Outerdark.

Pre-orders for Unstoppable: Outerdark open November 3, alongside a new four-boss campaign mode with carryover progress.

Renegade Game Studios has confirmed a new expansion for Unstoppable is coming in the form of Unstoppable: Outerdark. In case you're not familiar with the game, the Unstoppable system was adapted for Dungeon Crawler Carl: Unstoppable, a standalone game based on Matt Dinniman's Dungeon Crawler Carl series. After being made through crowdfunding, the team has decided to keep it going with new additions, this being one of them, as you'll take on a new looming threat in the form of a cyborg enemy. We have more info below about the expansion, as pre-orders will go live on November 3.

Unstoppable: Outerdark Brings a New Cyborg Threat

A New Threat Has Arrived

​In Unstoppable: Outerdark, players will venture to a new planet and face a dangerous cyborg threat as they race to defeat powerful bosses before time runs out. The expansion adds new enemies, boss mechanics, and three bosses that bring fresh challenges to the table. More information about these dangerous new threats will be revealed in the coming weeks. Two new heroes also join the fight, alongside new card-crafting options that give players more ways to build their decks. Double slot upgrades offer powerful new effects at a greater cost, while dual-faction core cards create new opportunities for cards to interact and open up new deck-building strategies.

Players will need to master new Pilfer and Reassemble mechanics, while Teamwork and Sync give them new tools to overcome the threats ahead. Outerdark also introduces the new narrative campaign mode, a four-boss campaign where players can carry some of their progress from one game to the next. New players won't need to start their collection piece by piece.

When pre-orders open, players will be able to get Unstoppable and Unstoppable: Outerdark together. The Outerdark box is also designed to provide long-term storage for the non-card components of the game, including components from future expansions.

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