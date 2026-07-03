Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Aniplex, JoyCity Corporation, Monster Hunter, Resident Evil Survival Unit

Resident Evil Survival Unit Launches Official Monster Hunter Collab

Resident Evil Survival Unit has a new Monster Hunter collaboration that brings a few new kinds of monsters to the mobile title.

Article Summary Resident Evil Survival Unit launches its Monster Hunter collab, adding new monsters, events, and limited-time rewards.

Players can hunt Rathalos, battle Yian Kut-Ku, and repel Silver Rathalos in strategic crossover encounters.

The Resident Evil Survival Unit event adds Monster Hunter-inspired minigames and fresh co-op and competitive play.

Limited-time rewards include two free Hunter characters plus exclusive Base Skins and March Skins through July 29.

Aniplex and mobile developer JoyCity Corporation have launched a new collaboration for Resident Evil Survival Unit, as the world of Monster Hunter has been added to the title. The collaboration is underway now as multiple characters and monsters from the title have made their way into the mobile game, sparking new kinds of confrontations, as well as items to snag and an event to jump into. We have the finer details of what you can expect below as it is available until July 29.

Resident Evil Survival Unit Launches New Monster Hunter Collab

First released in 2004, the Monster Hunter series is a globally popular hunting action franchise in which players cooperate to track and defeat massive creatures across expansive natural environments. The series is widely recognized for establishing cooperative multiplayer hunting as a core gameplay experience and has built a dedicated worldwide fanbase. This collaboration introduces Monster Hunter–inspired gameplay elements into the post-apocalyptic world of Resident Evil Survival Unit, highlighting tactical mind games with iconic monsters and a wide variety of event content that delivers a new level of cooperative and competitive gameplay.

During the event period, players will encounter iconic monsters from the Monster Hunter series within Resident Evil Survival Unit. Featured content includes:

Hunt Rathalos , the King of the Skies

, the King of the Skies Take on mission-based battles featuring Yian Kut-Ku

Repel the Silver Rathalos (Rare Species) through high-intensity strategic exchanges

In addition, the collaboration introduces special event content and minigames inspired by Monster Hunter, offering new gameplay experiences beyond the core strategy system.

Collaboration Rewards and Exclusive Content

To celebrate the collaboration, players can participate in limited-time events to earn exclusive rewards.

Key rewards include:

Two collaboration-exclusive Hunter characters, available for free

Limited-time customization items such as Base Skins and March Skins

These rewards expand both collection elements and strategic gameplay options.

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