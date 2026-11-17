Posted in: Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: Commodore, Mandragora, ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs

ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs Announces Commodore DLC

ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs will be getting some iconic DLC content next year, as several items from the Commodore line are coming.

Article Summary ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs is getting Commodore DLC in 2027, adding classic retro hardware to restore and customize.

The ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs Commodore DLC includes the C64, 1541 drive, Datasette, monitor, and more.

Players can repair iconic Commodore devices and dive into new story content built around the beloved retro brand.

tinyBuild and Mandragora showcased the DLC in a new trailer, with more storyline details set for reveal before launch.

Mandragora and tinyBuild Games have revealed a new awesome DLC coming to ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs, as items from the Commodore company will be coming to the game. As you can see from the trailer above, the team will add several consoles and gaming items from the '80s and '90s, made by Commodore, allowing you to repair and spice up classic pieces of tech for customers who love to retro-game. The DLC doesn't have a set date yet, other than that it will be out in 2027, so for now, enjoy the trailer and details here while we wait for its launch.

ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs Announces Commodore DLC

Players will get their hands on a variety of iconic devices from the famed home computer and electronics manufacturer, as well as brand-new, exclusive story content. The new devices include:

Commodore 64 home computer

Commodore TAC-2 joystick

Commodore 1541 floppy disk drive

Commodore CBM 2001

Commodore 1530 Datasette cassette drive/storage device

Commodore 1702 composite video monitor

"Commodore's return in 2025 was only possible because of the community of tinkerers and hobbyists that stewarded the brand so faithfully for the better part of 35 years," said Peri Fractic, CEO and Chief Joystick Waggler, Commodore International. "They spent decades tracking down old parts, taking apart old machines, and even making replacement pieces of their own. ReStory captures the very essence of this community, and I couldn't be more honored to see that part of the Commodore story commemorated in play."

About ReStory: Chill Electronics Repairs

From the developers of I Am Future, ReStory is a relaxing shop management simulator that's all about caring for various nostalgic electronic devices. When you're not managing your finances, getting to know your clientele, or surfing the web for spare parts, use your trusty toolset to take apart, clean, and fix handhelds, phones, cameras, music players, home appliances, and other iconic gadgets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!