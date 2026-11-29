Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Delve Survivors, iDiOSLAB, NGJ Co.

Retro-Styled Strategy Roguelike Delve Survivors Officially Launched

Delve Survivors takes you on a retro-style turn-based roguelike journey, as you must clear out dungeons, gather loot, and learn to survive.

Article Summary Delve Survivors is out now on Steam from NGJ Co. and iDiOSLAB, bringing a retro-styled turn-based strategy roguelike to PC.

Delve Survivors mixes grid-based dungeon crawling with survivor-style enemy hordes, where every move advances time.

Players fight through nine main dungeons, gather loot, build around auto-triggered skills, and restart after a bad run.

Delve Survivors also includes a Town Hub, three progression modes, and The Abyss, a 100-floor endgame dungeon.

NGJ Co. and iDiOSLAB have officially released their latest fantasy title, as you can dive into the daunting dungeons of Delve Survivors. If you haven't seen the game, this is a retro-styled, turn-based strategy roguelike based in the dungeon-crawling genre. Every step you take unlocks multiple dungeons that contain swarms of enemies, whom you must defeat and collect loot along the way to eventually come across challenging bosses. But one wrong move and you start from scratch. Enjoy the trailer here as the game is out now on Steam.

Master Your Weapon and Defeat All Enemies Within in Delve Survivors

Delve Survivors combines traditional grid-based dungeon crawling with the chaotic action of a horde survivor. Explore deadly dungeons, battle swarms of monsters, collect powerful equipment, and create devastating builds. A unique fusion of classic, grid-based roguelike dungeon crawling with the overwhelming enemy density and ever-expanding skill combinations of modern survivor games. Every action advances time, giving you complete control over the pace. Take your time and plan each move, or charge headfirst into swarms of enemies as your arsenal of skills tears through everything in your path!

Your skills activate automatically as turns pass, letting you focus on movement, positioning, and survival. Choose new skills as you level up to build powerful combinations with AoEs, status effects, summons, and more! Take your build even further with a huge variety of weapons, armor, and accessories. Discover rare and legendary equipment, unlock powerful synergies, and transform your build with ARPG-inspired loot and itemization!

Explore nine main dungeons, each featuring unique environments, enemy types, elite encounters, and bosses! Once you've completed the main mode, the bravest warriors can then progress to The Abyss, a challenging 100-floor endgame dungeon. Delve Survivors offers three difficulty and progression modes, each providing a different approach to death and character progression. A Town Hub serves as the central progression area, where players can upgrade equipment, improve character stats, purchase supplies, and prepare for future expeditions. Designed as a single-player experience, the game focuses on solo dungeon exploration, strategic combat, and long-term character development.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!