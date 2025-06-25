Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Retro Sumus, Sovietborgs

Retro Title Sovietborgs Has Launched a Free Demo Today

Would you like to try out an old-shool top-down run'n gun game about the Cold War? You can play a free demo of Sovietborgs right now

Battle as a cybernetic Soviet soldier in a post-nuclear world ruled by the self-aware AI Tovarishch-Prime.

Experience pre-rendered graphics inspired by Donkey Kong Country and music in the style of Red Alert.

Team up in squads, fight mutants and bosses, and support the indie game's upcoming crowdfunding campaign.

Indie game developer and publisher Retro Sumus, the studio behind Xenocider for the Dreamcast, has released a free demo for their upcoming game, Sovietborgs. This is a throwback top-down run-n-gun title that focuses on a fictional version of the Cold War, where you play a cybernetic soldier for the Soviet Union against the Americans. The demo is available via the game's website, as they are also launching a crowdfunding campaign shortly to get the game made.

Sovietborgs

Set in a post Cold War universe where the USSR won and turned the world into a nuclear wasteland, Sovietborgs is a new top-down run and gun in development for Sega Genesis / Mega Drive, Dreamcast and Neo Geo. On November 9th, 1989, the KGB's glorious electronic brain, Tovarishch-Prime, became self-aware, and immediately managed to take control of Arpanet, triggering the detonation of all capitalist thermo-nuclear devices inside their own silos. The red flag rises all around the globe, but there are still territories, populated with capitalistic mutants, that insist on rejecting liberation.

Part man, part machine, all proletarian, the Sovietborgs are the new elite unit of the Red Army, determined to eliminate all remaining pockets of resistance and free-thinking that dare threatening our Workers' Paradise. Inmune to radiation, they can go where no one else can and liberate them of their pitiful existence. For the glory of a world without crime, that is! Players take control of a squad of 3 Sovietborgs, with the goal being to explore this devastated world that's left and wipe out the monsters and rebel factions that patrol the land. The main action is displayed from a top-down perspective, similar to titles like The Chaos Engine or Gauntlet, from which Sovietborgs takes influence.

The game features pre-rendered graphics that were developed using similar techniques to classics like Donkey Kong Country and Vectorman, while its music takes inspiration by the Red Alert and the Jungle / Urban / Soviet strike series. Sovietborgs also includes shmup-like bonus stages and hectic battles against huge, mutant bosses! Resistence is futile. The Sovietborgs are here to free you from your freedom. Only Tovarisch-Prime is eternal! Let's pacify the West!

