Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Abbey Games, Firesquid Games, Reus 2

Reus 2 Confirms Xbox & Switch Release In Two Weeks

Reus 2 will be coming to consoles later this month, as Xbox and Switch players will get everything released to date in a single release

Article Summary Reus 2 launches on Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch in mid-October, bundled with the Ice Age expansion.

Play as world-shaping giants and guide evolving civilizations, impacting humanity’s rise or downfall.

New Cataclysm update adds giant-human relationships, alliances, wars, and disastrous godly powers.

Experiment with biomes, unlock new abilities, and fill a galaxy with diverse, thriving ecosystems.

Indie game developer Abbey Games and publisher Firesquid Games have confirmed that Reus 2 is coming to both XSX|S and Nintendo Switch in mid-October. The game has already been out on Steam for over a year, giving players a chance to play god on their own planet with a creature to roam around, harkening back to titles like Black & White. Console players will be getting the full game, along with the Ice Age expansion, in one package. Enjoy the latest trailer as it arrives on October 17, 2025.

Reus 2

Become a God once again in Reus 2 by taking control of mighty giants whose command over their elements allows you to shape worlds, create an ecosystem of resources and enable human civilizations to thrive. Your choices will determine the fates of these fragile human beings, whose autonomy may lead them to great heights.

Shape Worlds With Giants: Utilize a roster of 6 powerful Giants , each with their own unique abilities over plants, animals and minerals that will allow you to create new biomes for humans to settle their villages. As you progress, gain inspiration to unlock more skills for your Giants, providing you with a diversity of choices.

Utilize a roster of , each with their own unique abilities over plants, animals and minerals that will allow you to create new biomes for humans to settle their villages. As you progress, gain inspiration to unlock more skills for your Giants, providing you with a diversity of choices. Relationships and Disasters: With the ! New Cataclysm update !, you can choose to take on more optional challenges. Leaders can now form relationships with Giants and each other based on their personality, become allies through trade or go to war. Humanity can also turn against your giants, sending out Giant Hunters to destroy them! Punish them with disastrous new powers, using the elements to teach them to respect the gods.

With the ! !, you can choose to take on more optional challenges. Leaders can now form relationships with Giants and each other based on their personality, become allies through trade or go to war. Humanity can also turn against your giants, sending out Giant Hunters to destroy them! Punish them with disastrous new powers, using the elements to teach them to respect the gods. Create Thriving Ecosystems: Terraform a variety of biomes, strategically build up different combinations of flora, fauna and materials specific to those environments. By experimenting, discover which combinations create the best synergies for the inhabitants' needs and goals, leading you into exciting new eras of their existence.

Terraform a variety of biomes, strategically build up different combinations of flora, fauna and materials specific to those environments. By experimenting, discover which combinations create the best synergies for the inhabitants' needs and goals, leading you into exciting new eras of their existence. Lead Humanity Into The Future: Shape the development of humanity with your choices as they evolve from early human societies to modern civilizations. Whether it's travelling to the stars as space explorers, starting a cult or wishing to cultivate nature, they will all have their goals. No matter the outcome, remember, you can always start a new humanity.

Shape the development of humanity with your choices as they evolve from early human societies to modern civilizations. Whether it's travelling to the stars as space explorers, starting a cult or wishing to cultivate nature, they will all have their goals. No matter the outcome, remember, you can always start a new humanity. Fill a Galaxy With Life: Each playthrough leaves a lasting legacy in the stars by generating a new planet for you to experiment with. Fill the galaxy with endless variations of life and be inspired to take a new path with your next creation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!