Reverse: 1999 Unveils New 6-Star Character Legendary Diviner Beryl

Reverse: 1999 has revealed the latest character being added to the game, as player will get the new 6-Star Legendary Diviner Beryl

Article Summary Reverse: 1999 introduces 6-Star Legendary Diviner Beryl as a new DPS character in the A Flowing Feast update

Beryl’s unique rotation uses the Lingering Glow and Halo systems for flexible attack combinations

Skills include Prism Mirror passive, Blaze Through the Lens, Nothing Unexpected, and A Shimmering Night ultimate

Recommended team comps feature Isolde for Lingering Glow support, plus DMG buffers and strong healers

Bluepoch Games revealed a brand-new character being added to Reverse: 1999, as they gave players their first look at the 6-Star Legendary Diviner Beryl. The character is part of the newly launched Parisian-themed A Flowing Feast update, giving you a chance to play a hero with a different kind of DPS attack and specializations. We have the full rundown about her below and the latest trailer above.

Reverse: 1999 – Legendary Diviner Beryl

Beryl, an Intelligence-Afflatus DPS whose rotation revolves around the Lingering Glow system, has a few flexible ways to use it! All allied attacks will apply Beryl's exclusive Halo state to enemies, and once sufficient Lingering Glow has been accumulated, Beryl will deal attack effects based on the chosen Emanation combination. Upon casting her Ultimate, Beryl can redistribute the enemy's Halo stacks.

Skill Introduction: Passive Skill: Prism Mirror When entering battle, select Beryl's Emanation combination. Activates [Vessel of Radiance]. Once the Lingering Glow in her [Vessel of Radiance] reaches a certain level, [Destined Doom] is triggered. When entering battle, gains [Mirrored from Above]. Starting from round 2, at the start of the round, Beryl gains a [Clairvoyant Prism]. [Clairvoyant Prism] comes in different ranks. The chance to obtain a high-rank [Clairvoyant Prism] increases with the number of matching Emanations owned. When entering battle, Critical Rate increases. When entering battle, gains Moxie and Lingering Glow for [Vessel of Radiance]. At the end of the round, if Lingering Glow reaches a certain level, gains Moxie for self. [Vessel of Radiance]: Increases Lingering Glow whenever an enemy is inflicted with [Burn] or [Halo]. The fewer the enemies present, the more Lingering Glow. At the start of the round, increases all allies' Critical Rate for the round based on the amount of Lingering Glow. Removes 50% of stacks when triggered. [Destined Doom]: Mass attack. Deals Mental DMG to all enemies and some extra Mental DMG to the enemy with the most [Halo]. Increases Incantation Might based on the number of [Vision] stacks. Different Emanations add grand special effects to this attack. There is a chance to trigger an additional [Destined Doom]. Deals extra Mental DMG based on the amount of Lingering Glow. Grants rank up to incantations and deal some extra Mental DMG. [Mirrored from Above]: Force Field, gains different effects based on the Emanations. When attacking, if this attack is an Extra Action, inflicts [Halo] on the target. When actively attacking, inflicts [Halo] on the target. When attacking with a rank 2/3 incantation, inflicts [Halo] on the target. [Clairvoyant Prism]: Gains different effects based on Emanations. Grants enough points for Beryl to trigger [Destined Doom]. Grants [Vision] to Beryl. Grants rank up to the upcoming incantations in the AP Area.

Skill 1 – Blaze Through the Lens: 1-target attack. Deals Mental DMG. If the target's [Halo] is below a certain amount, or if there are no other enemies on the field, it inflicts [Halo] on the target. Otherwise, it inflicts [Halo] on all other enemies. [Halo]: Reduces Healing Taken. At the end of the round, it takes Genesis DMG. Removes 50% of stacks when triggered.

Skill 2 – Nothing Unexpected: Self buff. Grants [Vision] to self. [Vision]: Reduces the amount of [Lingering Glow] required to trigger [Destined Doom].

Ultimate – A Shimmering Night: Mass attack that deals Mental DMG to all enemies. Redistributes all enemies' [Halo] based on their current HP.

Beryl Build Guide

Psychube: Recommended: The Thousandfold Fate.



This is the exclusive psychube to Beryl. It is also the most suitable psychube for Beryl, and is the reward that players can exchange by consuming "Shard of Prophecy" in V3.2's Glittering Parlor!

Other choices: Long Night Talk, On the Hand of Time, Knock on the Door

Team Build

Beryl is the main DPS of the team, and the Euphoria of Isolde makes her one of the only Lingering Glow-system characters apart from Beryl! Therefore, Isolde is an important teammate of Beryl.

DMG Buff Support: Flutterpage, Mercuria

Flutterpage, Mercuria Healer / Survival: Kiperina, Fatutu,

