Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Richard Garfield, The Tea Division, Vanguard Exiles

Richard Garfield's Vanguard Exiles Confirmed For 2027 Launch

Vanguard Exiles, the latest video game by Magic: The Gathering's Richard Garfield, will release Version 1.0 in February 2027.

Article Summary Vanguard Exiles will leave Steam Early Access on February 4, 2027, when Version 1.0 officially launches.

Richard Garfield’s Vanguard Exiles blends board game strategy and auto-battler gameplay in a dieselpunk world.

Vanguard Exiles Version 1.0 adds a Campaign Mode, lore, progression systems, achievements, rankings, and unlocks.

The Tea Division plans ongoing Vanguard Exiles support with new factions, units, biomes, and balance updates.

Developer and publisher The Tea Division confirmed that Vanguard Exiles will finally leave Early Access, but not until next year. The game is the brainchild of Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering, as they have mixed board game strategy with auto-battling mastery into one compelling title. The game has been in Early Access on Steam for over a year, and now we finally have an idea of the timeframe for launch, as they have confirmed (for now) that Version 1.0 will arrive on February 4, 2027. Enjoy the latest trailer with the news here.

Vanguard Exiles Launches Version 1.0 Next February

The 1.0 launch will introduce the long-awaited Campaign Mode, allowing players to explore Vanguard Exiles' world, uncover its lore, and experience a structured single-player alongside the game's competitive multiplayer offerings. Version 1.0 also introduces progression systems, achievements, rankings, player milestones, unlockable content, and a complete player lifecycle designed to support both casual and competitive audiences. But for The Tea Division, it certainly doesn't end there.

While the February launch marks Vanguard Exiles' transition out of Early Access, The Tea Division emphasizes that it is only the beginning of the game's journey. The systems being implemented for Version 1.0 have been designed to support future expansion, including new factions, units, actions, biomes, progression opportunities, and ongoing balance updates. The studio intends to continue developing Vanguard Exiles in collaboration with its community, maintaining the player-focused approach that has guided the project throughout Early Access.

Designed in collaboration with Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering

Strategic auto-battler blending board game depth with digital-only gameplay possibilities

Command unique Squads as powerful Generals

Explore a dieselpunk world where magic and machinery collide

Play solo campaigns and challenges, or compete in multiplayer PvP mode

New Campaign Mode arriving with Version 1.0

Progression systems, achievements, rankings, unlockables, and player milestones

Accessible for newcomers while offering deep strategic mastery

Ongoing post-launch support planned, including new factions, biomes, units, and balance updates

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