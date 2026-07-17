Posted in: Fatal Fury, Games, SNK, Video Games | Tagged: Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves

Rick Strowd Officially Joins Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Rick Strowd will be making his return to the Fatal Fury franchise as the next DLC character for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves.

Article Summary SNK confirms Rick Strowd for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves as the first DLC fighter in Season Pass 3.

Rick returns to Fatal Fury for the first time since Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers in 1998.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves adds Rick Strowd on July 23, 2026, bringing the boxer back into the spotlight.

Rick’s Arcade Mode and Episodes of South Town stories tie his return to Catherine’s illness and a new KOF.

SNK has revealed the first character coming to Season Pass 3 for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, as Rick Strowd returns to the series. Teh character is a hell of a throwback for the team as he was last seen in Real Bout Fatal Fury 2: The Newcomers, clear back in 1998 (not including cameos and offshoot titles). We have more details about the character below, along with the trrailer above, as he will be the first addition to this new pass for the game on July 23, 2026.

Rick Strowd Soars Into Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Rick started out wowing casino crowds as a show boxer before going on to win it all on the world stage. The undisputed champ now spends his days defending the title belt, yet somehow still feels strangely unfulfilled. Then the news arrives: King of Fighters. A chance to tear through the ennui—and the world—once again. The champion's fists can break through anything…even the fangs of a wolf.

Arcade Mode: Rick has been at a loss ever since his beloved wife, Catherine, was struck down by an acute illness; not even the most accomplished of doctors could pinpoint a cause or a cure. And with another King of Fighters tournament beginning at exactly the same time as Catherine's misfortune, the seasoned boxer can't help but think there is more to it all than coincidence. Confident that a clue to her salvation lies within, he sets off for the KOF arena.

Rick has been at a loss ever since his beloved wife, Catherine, was struck down by an acute illness; not even the most accomplished of doctors could pinpoint a cause or a cure. And with another King of Fighters tournament beginning at exactly the same time as Catherine's misfortune, the seasoned boxer can't help but think there is more to it all than coincidence. Confident that a clue to her salvation lies within, he sets off for the KOF arena. Episodes of South Town: Rick Strowd has reached the pinnacle of his profession and conquered the boxing world—so what's next? On a well-deserved day off from the ring, a sudden gust of wind guides him in a specific direction: South Town. Is it a ray of light, or a deadly omen? Searching for answers, the White Wolf of the Ring finds himself bound for the City of the Wolves once more.

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