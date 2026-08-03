Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: League Of Legends TCG, UVS Games

Riftbound: League of Legends TCG Reveals Next Two Sets

Riot Games revealed the next two sets coming to Riftbound: League of Legends TCG, as well as their plans for the title across 2027.

Article Summary Riot Games outlines the future of Riftbound: League of Legends TCG, including roadmap details stretching into 2027.

Riftbound: Radiance launches October 23, 2026, with 180 cards, Seraphine, Evelynn, Ekko, Ziggs, and Jarvan IV.

Riftbound: Legacy arrives January 29, 2027, with 346 cards and region-driven themes across six major factions.

Riftbound: The Reckoning follows on April 30, 2027, bringing 264 cards and a focus on League's biggest Champions.

Riot Games and UVS Games took time this week to discuss the future of Riftbound: League of Legends TCG as they revealed the next two sets. The team dropped two blogs, the first one focusing on the current state of the game, as they reflect on the game being out for almost a calendar year, and where they plan to take the title next. Meanwhile, the second post addressed what is coming out for the rest of the year and into 2027, including the sixth set, Riftbound: Legacy, launching in January 2027, and the seventh set, Riftbound: The Reckoning, launching in April 2027. We have a few snippets from the blog from the team on what to expect.

Set 5 – Riftbound: Radiance

Own the Stage. The World is Watching.

At its core, Radiance is about performing like a master: playing at the absolute peak of your powers, under the brightest lights, with everything on the line. We're extremely excited about this set. It is the capstone of our year and is going to feature our Regional Championships starting in November and be part of Convergence Fest in December! Check back tomorrow for more information about both of these Regional Championships.

Are you ready? Let's go!

Cards : 180 (66 Showcase)

: 180 (66 Showcase) Hashtag : #RBRadiance

: #RBRadiance 3-Letter Code : RAD

: RAD Dates Previews : Kicking off at RQ Los Angeles, which takes place September 25-27, then previews continue to run through October 9. Pre-Rift : October 16-22, 2026 Release : October 23, 2026



You might have seen the Seraphine card we revealed a few months ago as part of Regional Qualifier Vancouver. And a number of you called her card out as being from Radiance when it was shown as part of the T1 products, though with slightly different art.

So, what other new Legends will Radiance be bringing to Riftbound?

Seraphine

Ziggs

Jarvan IV

Ekko

Evelynn

And four more friends!

Products coming in Radiance:

Booster Packs & Displays

Showdown Decks: Seraphine vs. Evelynn

Vault Bundle

Pre-Rift kits

Set 6: Legacy

Bear the Banner. Forge Your Legacy.

Many players have their champion, the one they love to play whether it is Riftbound, their main in League, or the one they are always drawn to pick in TFT. Legacy is about that moment at the start of the game when you sit down across from your opponent and both reveal who you are representing. But, Legacy expands that – it's more than just what your deck is, you are representing a region's spirit through your Champion.

There's a lot we are sharing about what Legacy has in store for players, and the regions: Demacia, Noxus, Ionia, Piltover/Zaun, Frejlord, and Bilgewater, will all have aspects that carry through into the cards and the games. The regions are represented by the champions and the mechanics in the set such that this set will feel different from any we've released before.

Cards : 346 (93 Showcase)

: 346 (93 Showcase) Hashtag : #RBLegacy

: #RBLegacy 3-Letter Code : LGC

: LGC Dates Previews : We'll have our first Preview beat as part of Convergence Fest, December 13-15, and then we'll have previews in January, stay tuned for more details and dates. Pre-Rift : January 22-28, 2027 Release : January 29, 2027



Set 7: The Reckoning

Awaken the Ancients

What happens when dormant behemoths are awakened? The Reckoning! This set will feature some of League's biggest Champions.

It's still early and we're not ready to share as much about this set as we have for Legacy, which is interestingly quite aligned with the themes of this set. How exactly? Players will have to wait a bit more to learn the answer to that question, starting with next year's first State of the Game.

Cards : 264 (67 Showcase)

: 264 (67 Showcase) Hashtag : #RBReckoning

: #RBReckoning 3-Letter Code : REC

: REC Dates Pre-Rift: April 23-29, 2027 Release: April 30, 2027



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!