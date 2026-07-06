Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, Riftbound: Vendetta, UVS Games

Riftbound: New Details Revealed About Fourth Set Called Vendetta

Riot Games revealed Riftbound: Vendetta, the fourth set of the TCG, along with several cards showcasing the theme this time around.

Article Summary Riftbound: Vendetta is the fourth Riftbound set, centered on legendary rivalries like Shen vs. Zed and Mel vs. Ambessa.

New Riftbound mechanics in Vendetta include Flow, Burn, and Empower, plus Unit-Gear cards, Decrees, and fresh tokens.

Riftbound: Vendetta adds Showdown Decks with ready-to-play two-player battles, debuting with Shen versus Zed.

Riftbound: Vendetta releases July 31 in English and Chinese, with Pre-Rift events starting July 24 at hobby shops.

Riot Games and UVS Games have revealed new details this evening about Riftbound: Vendetta, the next set coming out for the trading card game. The focus of this particular set is about rivalries, as they will have you pairing enemy-color Legends like Shen and Zed, Mel and Ambessa, and others together for major confrontations on the battlefield. You'll also see several new mechanics added to the game, such as Flow, Burn, and Empower, as well as a new card type called Unit-Gear. Plus Decrees and new tokens: Tentacle, Shadow Clone, and Empowered.

Another new addition will be Showdown Decks, giving two players ready-to-play decks in a single box, with the first pairing being that of Shen versus Zed. We have more details and several card reveals for you below, as Vendetta releases July 31 in English and Chinese, with a French release on October 23, and Pre-Rift events beginning at local hobby shops on July 24.

Riftbound: Vendetta Prepares For Launch At The End Of September

Riftbound's fourth set is all about rivalry: clashes between former friends, mortal enemies, and members of the same family. When you choose a Legend in Vendetta, you step into a conflict that was here before you and will persist long after your game ends. After all, there is no Shen without Zed, and no Mel without Ambessa. It's the conflict that makes you legendary. Players can look forward to the following new mechanics coming to Riftbound with Vendetta:

Flow lets you play cards from your trash instead of from your hand. It draws on the League of Legends champions who use Energy, capturing how quickly they recover and reuse their abilities.

Burn sends cards from a Main Deck to the trash. Some cards burn your own deck to fuel synergies, while others attack an opponent's deck directly. Empower gives cards the potential to gain new abilities once they're in play, often after paying a cost. You can get a card on the board one turn, then amplify its might or effect on another.



Vendetta debuts a new card type, Unit-Gear, which counts as both a unit and gear. The set also introduces Decrees, a cycle of spells designed around Domain rivalries, with each Domain's decree striking hard against cards of its opposite color.

Collectors have plenty to chase. Vendetta represents its nine new Legends with signed Overnumbered variants and adds 22 Rival Overnumbers, diptych cards celebrating the legendary rivalries of the League of Legends universe and designed to be displayed as pairings. The set also brings the Crystal Rose Alt Arts, carrying Wild Rift's returning skin line into Riftbound.

On the product side, Vendetta introduces Showdown Decks, a new two-player box with two ready-to-play decks, launching with the question at the heart of the set: Shen or Zed, whose blade is deadliest? The lineup also includes the Booster Display with new Akali, Ambessa, and Mel box art, the Vault, and Pre-Rift Kits with seeded packs for each new Legend.

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