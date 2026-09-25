Posted in: Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, UVS Games

Riftbound: Radiance Arrives Globally on October 23

New details were released for Riftbound: Radiance today, giving players more info on cards and additions ahead of the October 23 launch.

Article Summary Riftbound: Radiance launches globally October 23, bringing Riot’s fifth League of Legends TCG set to players worldwide.

Radiance adds nine new Legends, including K’Sante and neutral Champion Neeko, plus creative new deckbuilding options.

New Riftbound mechanics Deploy, Show Off, and Disarm introduce fresh strategies alongside Equipment Units and Bomb tokens.

Collectors can chase Ultimate Rare musical Alt Art Runes, Overnumbers, Special Alt Art cards, and a new Collector’s Binder.

Riot Games and UVS Games revealed new details for the next major expansion to Riftbound, as the League of Legends TCG heads into a period of Radiance. The team emphasized that this set "celebrates brilliance and creativity across Runeterra," as they have introduced several new mechanics designed to reward players who find creative solutions. They're also adding nine new Legends, including the newly revealed K'Sante, Pride of Nazumah, and Neeko, the first neutral domain champion, bringing a bit of unpredictability to the mix.

You'll also see three new keywords added: Deploy, Show Off, and Disarm, along with Equipment Units and Bomb tokens. Plus, the game's second Ultimate Rare: Musically inspired Alt Art Runes, along with new Overnumbers and Special Alt Art cards. We have more developer notes below as the set will be released on October 23.

What To Expect From Riftbound: Radiance

Radiance is a set about performance: playing at your best under the brightest lights with everything on the line. Riftbound's fifth set rewards ingenuity, with new mechanics built around creative solutions to the challenges players face. Riot Games revealed the set's new Legends and mechanics in the latest developer update and during a developer panel at the Los Angeles Regional Qualifier. New keywords reward players for creativity, embracing brilliance, and making big plays when it matters most.

Keywords

Deploy gives gear the ability to be played directly to a battlefield, including ones you don't control, and grants an effect there until an opponent holds that battlefield. Ziggs, Hexplosive Expert, deploys Bomb tokens that, when killed, damage enemy units and set off every other Bomb in a chain reaction. Show Off enables an additional effect when you reveal a qualifying card from your hand while you play a card. It makes an early splash at the cost of telegraphing a powerful card. That's the price of fame. Disarm reduces the Might of an enemy unit on the same battlefield when a unit with Disarm attacks. Multiple instances stack, and Kai'Sa, Rebel pairs Disarm with giving your spells Reaction during a showdown.



New Legends Coming to The Rift

Orianna, Lady of Clockwork , animates gears into Units, overrunning opponents with an army of machines, epic treasures, and even Gold tokens.

, animates gears into Units, overrunning opponents with an army of machines, epic treasures, and even Gold tokens. Ekko, The Boy Who Shattered Time , bends the timeline to play expensive units early, at the cost of losing them at the end of the turn.

, bends the timeline to play expensive units early, at the cost of losing them at the end of the turn. Introducing Riftbound's first neutral domain Champion Unit: Neeko. She can be played in any deck regardless of its domains.

Collectors have plenty to celebrate. The nine new Legends appear as Overnumbered variants, alongside Heartsteel Overnumbers and Special Alt Art cards that follow Vendetta's Crystal Rose treatment. The set's Ultimate Rare, the second in Riftbound history, appears in fewer than 0.025% of packs. New to the product lineup is the Collector's Binder, offering Riftbound players and collectors alike a fresh way to store and display their favorite cards.

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