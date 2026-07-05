Posted in: Card Games, Games, League of Legends, Riot Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Riftbound, UVS Games

Riftbound x League 2025 Worlds Collection Arrives August 2026

Riftbound has announced a new League 2025 Worlds Collection with five cards representing the champions, coming out this August.

Article Summary Riftbound x League 2025 Worlds Collection launches in August 2026, celebrating T1’s championship with five champion cards.

Standard and Signature Edition sets are coming, with Signature cards featuring foil treatment and gold-stamped player autographs.

Each Riftbound collection box spotlights picks from Doran, Faker, Gumayusi, Oner, and Keria in exclusive Worlds-themed art.

English sets hit the Riot Merch store for $360, while Seraphine, Not Alone joins Riftbound: Radiance on October 23.

Riot Games and UVS Games revealed a special Riftbound collection coming out next month, which they are calling the League 2025 Worlds Collection. These five cards represent the five players in T1, the 2025 champions. More specifically, the mainline characters they choose to play with are adorned in special armor and art to match the team.

Two different sets have been made: a Standard and a Signature Edition, the latter coming with a shimmering card foil effect, as well as a gold-stamped player signature on each serialized card. We have more details and images of them here, as the English version will be available via drawing on the Riot Merch store in August for $360. The Chinese and Korean versions will be handled in-region separately.

Riftbound x League 2025 Worlds Collection

Inspired by League of Legends Korean esports team T1's win in the 2025 League of Legends World Championship, the collection boxes feature five Champion units chosen by members of the winning team. The cards in both boxes feature stunning new art styles, and the Signature Edition features a unique card frame to commemorate the team's victory. Riot Games is bringing Riftbound: The League of Legends Trading Card Game (TCG) to South Korea this September with the launch of Korean-language Riftbound: Origins. The five chosen Champions are:

Doran – Ambessa, The Wolf

Faker – Galio, Indefatigable

Gumayusi – Miss Fortune, Buccaneer

Oner – Xin Zhao, Vigilant

Keria – Seraphine, Not Alone

Players can look forward to seeing Seraphine, Not Alone in Riftbound: Radiance, when the set launches on October 23. Until then, this card is not legal for Riftbound competitive play. The collection will be available in English, Chinese, and Korean. The Signature Edition will have 10,125 versions produced per language. Each Signature Edition set contains five champion cards, one of which will be serialized, numbered 1 through 2,025. 2025 is to commemorate the year of T1's victory.

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