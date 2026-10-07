Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nex Playground, rob mcelhenney, ryan reynolds

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds Drop Nex Playground Wrexham Spot

Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have appeared in a brand-new ad for Nex Playground, as they hype the system with the Wrexham partnership

Article Summary Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds star in a new Nex Playground ad tied to the gaming sponsor’s Wrexham AFC partnership.

The comedic spot, created with Maximum Effort, turns a mock Wrexham player interview into a surprise Nex Playground pitch.

Wrexham players Josh Windass and Ben Sheaf join the promo, showing how Nex Playground brings active fun to all ages.

The campaign also tees up Sonic Forces joining Nex Playground Play Pass on October 7, expanding its entertainment lineup.

In a new promotion for Nex Playground, Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds dropped in to do a special promo for their partnership with Wrexham. In case you weren't aware, Nex Playground is the official gaming sponsor of their football team, as they apparently have the console in their offices and training rooms for the players to unwind with. So it only makes sense they would make good on that by having the two biggest names tied to the team, as well as a couple of their star players, hyping up the console. It's a fun spot that shows off how you can have an interactive session with anyone at any age.

Wrexham Have Some Fun With Their Fans

Created in collaboration with Maximum Effort, the spot puts a comedic spin on Wrexham's recruitment playbook. Rob and Ryan are seen in their role as Wrexham AFC's co-chairmen for a mock player interview alongside Wrexham players Josh Windass and Ben Sheaf. But instead of scouting Wrexham's next football star, an unexpected young recruit emerges as the newest addition to their team — a star Nex Playground player!

The creative builds on Nex's growing connection to sports and entertainment as the company continues expanding the experiences available through Nex Playground and its Play Pass. The campaign also lands just ahead of the highly anticipated Sonic Forces joining Play Pass on October 7, adding another major entertainment franchise to Nex's growing lineup of active-play experiences.

About Nex Playground

Since 2017, we've been chasing a big idea: what if technology could get us off the couch instead of keeping us there? From sports training to active gaming, our journey has been one of dreaming, experimenting, and learning. Every step reinforced what we believed from the beginning: movement is better together. Nex Playground is the fullest expression of that vision yet.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!