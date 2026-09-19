Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Psyonix, Rocket League, Video Games | Tagged: rocket league

Rocket League Reveals New Content Arriving in Season 24

Rocket League heads to the underground for Season 24, with Honor Duels, updated KBM controls, Black Market trade-ins, and more arriving September 23.

Article Summary Rocket League Season 24 launches September 23 with an underground theme, a new Rocket Pass, and esports-linked Rocket Rivalry.

Honor Duel lets players challenge rivals to a 1v1 after a match, with others able to stay and spectate the showdown.

Season 24 adds Black Market Trade-Ins, custom scoreboards, and an MVP podium that spotlights top performers.

Updated Rocket League KBM controls add Free Look Camera, while Top 100 ranked players earn exclusive Season 24 titles.

Epic Games and Psyonix have revealed the latest content coming to Rocket League, as Season 24 takes things to the underground on September 23. The season brings with it Honor Duels for those who want to fight it out 1v1, a new Black Market Trade-Ins system, Rocket Rivalry tied to the esports system, and a new Rocket Pass for those who wish to go the extra mile with money. We have mroe details below, along with finer info from the devs on their blog, as we wait for the season to kick off this Wednesday.

Take Rocket League To The Underground For Season 24

Honor Duel: Got beef? Challenge another player from your match to a 1v1. If they accept, when the current match finishes, you'll both drop straight into a duel of the same mode. Any other players in the match will have the option to spectate.

Got beef? Challenge another player from your match to a 1v1. If they accept, when the current match finishes, you'll both drop straight into a duel of the same mode. Any other players in the match will have the option to spectate. Black Market Trade-In: Trade in three duplicate Black Market items and get one back! The item you receive will be a wholly new item or a painted version you've yet to collect.

Trade in three duplicate Black Market items and get one back! The item you receive will be a wholly new item or a painted version you've yet to collect. MVP Focused Podium: The end-of-match celebration now highlights the match MVP even more, playing their goal explosion in the open net behind the team.

The end-of-match celebration now highlights the match MVP even more, playing their goal explosion in the open net behind the team. Custom Scoreboard: Pick the four stats that sit next to the score in the in-game scoreboard. You can set 4 unique trackable stats per mode, including almost all of the stats shown in the career portion on your profile.

Updated KBM Controls: A new Free Look Camera has been added that will allow players to focus their camera whenever and wherever they want. This can also be enabled for controllers for any player interested in experimenting with new camera controls. Mouse and keyboard controls have been updated with modernized key bindings and additional settings that players can tweak to change the M/KB experience. These new controls will be the default for new M/KB players, and for existing players – try it out and let us know what you think!

A new Free Look Camera has been added that will allow players to focus their camera whenever and wherever they want. This can also be enabled for controllers for any player interested in experimenting with new camera controls. Mouse and keyboard controls have been updated with modernized key bindings and additional settings that players can tweak to change the M/KB experience. These new controls will be the default for new M/KB players, and for existing players – try it out and let us know what you think! Top 100 Ranked Rewards: Finishing in the Top 100 in any (or all) of the Soccar-specific Ranked Leaderboards: 3v3, 2v2, and 1v1 will now award one of 5 exclusive Titles based on placement. Finishing in spots 100 to 51 earns a "S24 3V3 TOP 100" Title, 50 to 26 earns "S24 3V3 TOP 50", and so on down to the #1 spot.

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