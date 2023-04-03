Roland To Celebrate 404 Day 2023 With Special Headset Shells Check out this special set of headset shells from Roland, as well as some other festivities planned as they celebrate 404 Day 2023.

Roland revealed some special things happening tomorrow for 404 Day 2023, as they will be releasing a new pair of headset shells for the day. If you're not familiar with it by now, 404 Day is basically an Atlanta-inspired holiday where the city comes together to celebrate art, music, and local culture. Its a celebration about them and the entertainment coming from the area. Roland has decided to take part in the festivities this year as they have created this special pair of headset shells onto one of its most iconic and acclaimed audio headsets of all time, the SP-404MKII. What's more, the company revealed today that they will be holding a series of events, both in-person and virtually for those who can't attend or are not in the area, featuring some of their products and more. We have a rundown of everything they got planned below.

Livestreaming performances: Roland will host a series of livestreaming performances from 12 U.S. and international artists throughout the day on April 4 (via Instagram).

Hosting an in-person event (The Celebration of Ras G): Roland and V-MODA are partnering with Poobah Records, dublab, the family of acclaimed artist Ras G, and Roland Lifestyle to celebrate the life and legacy of Ras G at the Poobah Record Shop in Pasadena, CA, on April 4, from 3-7 p.m. Launching Roland Lifestyle Ras G Tribute Streetwear Collection: Through this partnership, they are announcing a brand new customized streetwear collection.

Dropping a free 404 Day Beat Maker Sample Pack Vol I: To celebrate the craft of beatmaking, Roland will be dropping a free 404 Day sample pack on April 4 (embargoed until then) exploring four corners of the global SP scene.

Announcing a V-MODA Limited Edition 404 Day Shield Collection: In celebration of 404 Day, V-MODA will offer two new shield designs as part of the Limited Edition 404 Day Shield Collection.