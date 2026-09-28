Posted in: Games, Roll20, Tabletop | Tagged: Token Maker, TTRPG

Roll20 Launches Brand-New Token Maker System

Roll20 has a brand-new online system to help make TTRPG character creation easier, as they have introduced the new Token Maker system.

Article Summary Roll20 Token Maker is now live, offering a free way to create custom TTRPG character tokens online.

Players can upload their own art or build tokens from hundreds of Roll20 community-made art assets.

Roll20 Token Maker supports pop-out token designs and WebM animations for more dynamic character visuals.

Some Token Maker options are free, while extra premium customization choices are available behind a paywall.

Roll20 has launched a brand-new program to further make games easier for TTRPG players, as they have introduced the Token Maker. The shorthand behind this is that you are now given a system that is totally free to use, where you can either upload art or create your own character using their toolset for use in multiple games. There are currently a handful of pre-made options with variations, as well as some behind a paywall if you want to give the company some extra money for options. We have more details here from the company, along with some images showing it off, as the program is available right now for you to take advantage of.

Creating Character Tokens Is Way Easier With The New Maker System

Roll20 Token Maker is a free tool for creating tokens for D&D, Pathfinder, Daggerheart, Call of Cthulhu, Cyberpunk RED, Cosmere, and other TTRPGs. Pick or upload a portrait, add a frame or pop-out art, then export as a PNG or animated WebM. Use it on any VTT or table of your choice! The Roll20 Token Maker comes loaded with a few hundred art pieces from talented artists in the Roll20 community. Players can also upload their own art, whether purchased through the Roll20 Marketplace or sourced elsewhere. One of its most distinct features is the ability to turn any token into a pop-out token, where the character breaks out of a portion of the frame. The tool also supports WebM animations for players who want their tokens to move.

"Roll20 is home to many of the most talented artists in the TTRPG space. This new tool gives players a simple way to engage more fully with their favorite character art," said Dean Bigbee, Director of Operations at Roll20.

About Roll20

Roll20 is a virtual tabletop platform built for playing tabletop RPGs online, supporting 1,200+ game systems and more than 15 million players worldwide. From dice rolling and character sheets to Dynamic Lighting and a marketplace of maps, modules, and add-ons, Roll20 gives Game Masters and players the tools to run a game from anywhere.

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