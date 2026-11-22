Posted in: Atari, Games, RollerCoaster Tycoon, Video Games | Tagged: RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks, Springloaded Games

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks Drops Multiple Developer Diaries

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks has been given multiple developer diaries showcasing many of the mechanics ahead of its launch.

Article Summary RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks got multiple developer diaries from Atari and Springloaded Games ahead of launch.

The first RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks videos cover the Ride Simulator, color customization, and ticketing.

RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks is still in development, with no release date set and Early Access planned first.

Wonderworks adds two parks, ride tuning, staff management, coaster building, and a physics system built for chaos.

Atari and Springloaded Games have released a number of developer diary videos for their upcoming game, RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks, that go into the title's mechanics and more. The game is still in active development, with no set release timetable yet, so this first set of videos offers a little insight into what's coming. Topics from the first set include the new Ride Simulator system, color customization, and handling ticket prices and entrances. Enjoy the videos here as we wait to see when it will be available in Early Access first.

Expericne a New Kind of Park in RollerCoaster Tycoon Wonderworks

Welcome to Wonderworks Worldwide Corporation, where we put the wonder to work for you. We're offering a rare opportunity to get in on the ground floor of an all-new RollerCoaster Tycoon empire. This reimagined theme park builder adds new levels of chaos and wonder to the tried-and-true, classic features: thrill rides, balloon stands, impossibly long lines, and guests that can't find a restroom (because you deleted them all).

In this Early Access edition, self-starter tycoons are invited to test their design and business strategy skills in two new theme parks across the globe. It's your one-of-a-kind chance to help the board hone additional features and mayhem. Customize your theme park to improve your guests' experiences and maximize profits for your corporate overlords. Your venture begins at the grand opening of the Hollow Creek theme park, where our Wonderworks representative will assess each strategic move and ensure every disaster aligns with corporate values. Fill your park with rides, staff, food stalls, and decor. Buy land to expand your footprint. Build custom roller coasters. Even consult the in-house research team to unlock more ride designs. Don't worry, even with all that, guests will find plenty of reasons to complain.

The chaotic, new physics engine means rides are equipped with all-new ways to cause injuries- er, we mean, increase excitement. Fine-tune ride parameters, including speed, acceleration, and duration, to optimize the fun (or not). Create a max-intensity Ferris Wheel or a Pirate Ship that swings in a complete 360º. If you get too creative, your ride may go flying across the park, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. And when attractions malfunction, they don't just break down; they break apart. All that mayhem can lead to injuries and even death, which is usually bad for business. But not always.

Build Your Tycoon Paradise: Place over 60 rides, coasters, and shops, and 150+ decor pieces across two parks – the derelict Hollow Creek and lush Forest Frontiers… with more to come throughout Early Access.

Place over 60 rides, coasters, and shops, and 150+ decor pieces across two parks – the derelict Hollow Creek and lush Forest Frontiers… with more to come throughout Early Access. New Roller Coaster Builder: Intuitively design roller coasters in an all-new builder that helps you quickly fine-tune and visualize your final custom ride.

Intuitively design roller coasters in an all-new builder that helps you quickly fine-tune and visualize your final custom ride. Embrace The Chaos: Experience a new level of destruction and mayhem, driven by the chaotic new physics engine. Rides break into pieces, guests go flying, and a helicopter crew gets called in for clean-up.

Experience a new level of destruction and mayhem, driven by the chaotic new physics engine. Rides break into pieces, guests go flying, and a helicopter crew gets called in for clean-up. Tune Your Rides: Customize ride settings including duration, acceleration, and speed, and watch the ride and guests react in real time.

Keep Guests Happy: Guests have their own needs and desires, and aren't afraid to share their thoughts. Keep them happy to ensure your theme park thrives!

Guests have their own needs and desires, and aren't afraid to share their thoughts. Keep them happy to ensure your theme park thrives! Manage Staff: Hire janitors, mechanics, and mascots to keep your park's ratings up. Create zones to make employees more efficient.

Hire janitors, mechanics, and mascots to keep your park's ratings up. Create zones to make employees more efficient. Loads of Customizable Options: Personalize rides, scenery, decorations, and park layouts to create a one-of-a-kind theme park.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!