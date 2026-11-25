Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: Romancing SaGa 3

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United Officially Releases on February 4

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United has revealed more details about companions as the game will be released on February 4, 2027.

Article Summary Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United launches February 4, 2027, with Square Enix outlining new systems before release.

Five new Romancing SaGa 3 companions join the journey: Fullbright, Ward, Undine, Herman, and Boston.

Romancing SaGa 3 also expands the Business minigame, Zweig Tournament, Synthesized Arts, and weapon techniques.

The HD remake features eight heroes, voiced scenes, Kenji Ito music, and up to 72 hours early access in Digital Deluxe.

Square Enix revealed more details about the companion system for Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United ahead of the game's launch on February 4. The team showed off five new companions that will be joining your adventure, as they will travel with you and aid you in many different ways, enhancing the remake experience. What's more, they also showed off images of the Business minigame, the expanded Zweig Tournament, Synthesized Arts, and other surprises coming to the game. We have the details and images below for you to check out.

Five New Companions Join the Adventure

Players will journey forth alongside five new companions. There's Fullbright, the young heir to a prestigious Wilmington merchant family, and Ward, a dapper hunter from Justerm with a very forward sense of fashion. Both are descendants of the Matriarch's twelve sacred knights. Undine is an accomplished Genbu mage who oversees northern Mahzoz and conducts research into magic alongside her young disciples. Herman is an old man who keeps watch over the seas from the Great Arch and seems to know a surprising amount about piracy. Finally, Boston is a curious and erudite member of the Lobster Risk who admires the ancestors who helped the Matriarch fall for Forneus.

The kit also covers the Business minigame, where players bid against rival companies for properties to grow their own corporation, and the Zweig Tournament, which has been expanded from a one-time event into multiple rounds and categories. It also covers Synthesized Arts, which combine spells from two schools and can now be used by individual characters, and Weapon-Specific Techniques that any retinue member can use with the right weapon equipped. The Digital Deluxe Version includes additional costumes, equipment, formations, and more, plus up to 72 hours of early access when purchased before launch. Pre-orders and early purchases also include the Bonus Accessories Set.

About Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United

Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United is a full HD remake of the classic turn-based RPG rooted in the franchise's signature Freeform Scenario system, where player choices shape the adventure. Featuring new HD visuals, classic original compositions by legendary composer Kenji Ito, newly arranged versions created for this remake under his supervision, and fully voiced event scenes in both Japanese and English, fans of the original and newcomers looking for a challenging adventure will find plenty to love in Romancing SaGa 3: Destinies United.

Set in a world caught in a devastating cosmic cycle known as the Rise of Morastrum, which occurs once every 300 years and claims the life of everyone born that year except a single survivor known as the Child of Destiny, players will choose between eight heroes bound by fate. A little over a dozen years after the last disaster, the Four Sinistrals have returned, seeking to reopen the Abyss Gates and bring ruin to the world. On their journey to save the world, players can choose which lands to visit, which stories to pursue, and the order in which to confront the Sinistrals, ensuring a unique adventure with every playthrough.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!