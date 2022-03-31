Rovio Relaunches The Original Angry Birds For Mobile

Rovio Entertainment had relaunched one of their classic games today as Angry Birds has been brought back in a revised way. The game is officially called Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, this version of the game brings back the classic title with some revised graphics and mechanics so that you have a better time playing it, along with some additional bonuses to the way it is played that spices things up a bit. You can get the game for just $0.99 as it is currently available on the App Store and Google Play. We have more info on this version of the game for you below along with a quote from the team about bringing it back.

Originally built in Rovio's proprietary game engine, Rovio Classics: Angry Birds has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unity, creating a more sustainable platform for the game to be offered on newer devices while preserving the authentic 2012 experience. As an added bonus, the pig destroying power-up, Mighty Eagle, will be available to all players for free. Offered in the original Angry Birds game as an in-app purchase, the Mighty Eagle gives players a way to pass some of the more notoriously challenging levels. Players can also use this big bird to achieve a 100% Eagle Score in every level, in addition to the classic three-star achievement.

"We are extremely grateful to have such an amazing community of engaged fans that care deeply about our games," says Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. "Angry Birds has touched so many people and has been a large presence in mobile gaming. After hearing the outcry from our fans, we just had to find a way to bring Angry Birds back."

"While we were rebuilding Angry Birds, we took great care to preserve the feeling of the original Angry Birds game," says executive producer, Sami Ronkainen. "We know our fans are a discerning bunch and will be able to pick out even small differences. Matching the gameplay, physics and appearance of the game next to the original was crucial."