Posted in: 2K Games, Games, Video Games, WWE, WWE 2K | Tagged: Octagón Jr., Royce Keys, The Natural Disasters, WWE 2K26

Royce Keys Joins WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 6

WWE 2K26 has officially launched the Ringside Pass Season 6, bringing Royce Keys to the game along with a few more Superstars and Legends.

Article Summary WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 6 is live, headlined by Royce Keys joining the roster after his fast-rising debut.

Season 6 Premium Track adds The Natural Disasters, Octagón Jr, 43 new moves and taunts, plus bonus Personas.

Free Track rewards in WWE 2K26 include AJ Styles Retro, Rhea Ripley '20, and Eddie Guerrero '05 Personas.

The WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack adds five crossover characters, signature moves, music, and CAS parts.

2K Games has released the last piece of seasonal content for WWE 2K26, as Ringside Pass Season 6 is officially available. The biggest addition to the game is Royce Keys, who debuted during the Royal Rumble a mere two months before this game came out. Now that he's leading his own faction, it's only right to get him in the game. Along with more legends and superstars, and other additions to the title. We have the full rundown of everything added by the devs below.

WWE 2K26 Ringside Pass Season 6

On the Premium Track

Ringside Pass Season 6 introduces the powerhouse leader of the 946, Royce Keys , WWE Hall of Famers, former WWE Tag Team Champions, and two of the most imposing big men of their era, Earthquake and Typhoon, The Natural Disasters , and former AAA World Trios Champion and AAA Latin American Champion Octagón Jr . All four Superstars are unlocked and available to claim immediately in Tier 1, bringing a combined 43 new moves and taunts with them;

, WWE Hall of Famers, former WWE Tag Team Champions, and two of the most imposing big men of their era, , and former AAA World Trios Champion and AAA Latin American Champion . All four Superstars are unlocked and available to claim immediately in Tier 1, bringing a combined 43 new moves and taunts with them; New Personas including AJ Styles Masked and Bray Wyatt '23 , plus new creation parts and moves for character customization, RXP boosts, Island VC, MyFACTION tokens, and more; New moves including Hellbound, the Butterfly Destroyer, and three variations of the Kata-Ha-Jime.

and , plus new creation parts and moves for character customization, RXP boosts, Island VC, MyFACTION tokens, and more;

On the Free Track

Personas featuring alternate, historical looks for Superstars, including AJ Styles Retro, Rhea Ripley '20, and Eddie Guerrero '05, will be available for all players to earn and unlock.

Street Fighter Elite Pack

Also available today, the WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack introduces five new characters inspired by Mattel Elite Collection WWE X Street Fighter figures, each with unique signature moves and cosmetic parts. The WWE 2K26 X Street Fighter Elite Pack is available as a standalone purchase and is not included in any existing bundles or premium editions of the game.

The Rock "Final Boss" as M. Bison;

Rey Mysterio as Ryu;

Bianca Belair as Cammy;

Ultimate Warrior as Blanka;

Dominik Mysterio as Ken;

Signature moves unique to each Superstar, including Shinku Hadoken, Psycho Crusher, Spiral Arrow, Electric Thunder, and Shoryuken, also available for use with Create-A-Superstars;

Unique entrance animations and iconic Street Fighter stage music, also available for use with Create-A-Superstars;

15 additional Create-A-Superstar parts from iconic Street Fighter characters such as M. Bison, Ryu, Akuma, Vega, and Chun-Li.

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