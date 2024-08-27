Posted in: DC Comics, Games, Marvel Comics, Tabletop | Tagged: dc, marvel, Rubik's Cube, Rubik's Cubers

Rubik's Cubers Releases Four DC & Marvel Designs

Rubik's Cube has released four new designs for their Rubik's Cubers line, as they have four designs from Marvel and DC Comics.

The Cubers feature unique stands resembling each hero's costume for an added display touch.

Fully solvable, the iconic 3x3 Rubik’s Cube forms the superhero's head upon completion.

Perfect for collectors and puzzle lovers, available now at $15 each; a must-have for fans!

Rubik's Cube has released four new designs as part of their Rubik's Cubers line, as they have heroes for both DC Comics and Marvel. The team has created four designs for Batman, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and The Hulk, as you can see here, adding a new challenge while also giving you a fun display of your favorite character on your desk or shelf. Each one comes with a stand that looks like the rest of their suit, just for the added geekdom of it all. We have more info on all of them below, as they're currently on sale for $15 apiece.

Rubik's Cubers

Bring your favorite superheroes to life with fully solvable Rubik's Cubers! When solved, each face of the Cube forms the character's head. Plus, it has a body and stand for epic display. Twist, turn, and show off your moves in a brand-new way with these new Cubers. It's the iconic 3×3 Rubik's Cube you love, with a character twist and a new way to display!

Solve & Display: Once solved, attach the character head and Batman's ear pieces to the included body and stand to showcase your fandom with pride on a desk or shelf as home decor.

Turn, Twist, Repeat: Cubers feature six sides of nine squares each. Once the cube is jumbled, twist, turn, and rotate until each of the six faces comes together to form a side of Batman's head.

The Original Rubik's Cube: A combination of math, art and science, the iconic Rubik's Cube challenges minds and problem-solving skills. The classic 3×3 is one of the world's best-known puzzles since 1980.

A Must-Have For Puzzle Lovers: Collect all your favorite characters from Marvel, DC Comics, and more – including Black Panther, Iron Man, and Spiderman – with Rubik's Cube Cubers.

