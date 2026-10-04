Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Evan's Games, Haunted Attractions Inc., Wholesome Games

Run Your Own Ghost-Filled Theme Park in Haunted Attractions Inc.

Have you ever wanted to run a theme park that just also happened to be filled with ghosts? Well now you can in Haunted Attractions Inc.

Article Summary Haunted Attractions Inc. is a cozy theme park management sim where you run a ghost-filled park in the afterlife.

Build spooky attractions like the Haunted Maze, Bat Drop, and Ghost Hunt to entertain guests and earn resources.

Hire ghosts with unique perks, assign them to rides each night, and shape your own management strategy.

Wholesome Games and Evan's Games revealed Haunted Attractions Inc. with a new trailer, ahead of a planned 2027 release.

Wholesome Games and Evan's Games have revealed a brand-new theme park management simulator with a spooky twist in Haunted Attractions Inc. The game has you playing a ghost who has been put in charge of running a theme park, with all of the mechanics you would be used to with most management sims, with the added challenge of trying to entertain other ghosts with everything you've set up. The game has no release date set yet, but you can check out more details and the latest trailer here, as we're assuming this will arrive sometime in 2027.

Make a Spooky Theme Park in Haunted Attractions Inc.

As the newest ghost manager of Haunted Attractions Inc., you'll build spooky theme parks, hire ghosts, and turn fright into fun in this cozy afterlife sim. One thing's for sure: you won't be bored to death here! Choose from a variety of attractions to spook your guests and complete each job, like the Haunted Maze, Bat Drop, and Ghost Hunt. There are plenty of amusements to choose from, and different attractions produce unique resources… plus they look cool and scary!

Ghosts can only haunt one attraction each night, so choose wisely! There's no way to lose, but many different ways to succeed with an assortment of strategies, ghosts with unique perks, and management styles. Some ghosts are suited for specific rides, and it's your job as manager to make the most of their talents!

Build The Amusement Park of Your Dreams Nightmares: Choose from a variety of attractions to spook your guests and complete each job, like the Haunted Maze, Bat Drop, and Ghost Hunt. There are plenty of amusements to choose from, and different attractions produce unique resources… plus they look cool and scary!

Choose from a variety of attractions to spook your guests and complete each job, like the Haunted Maze, Bat Drop, and Ghost Hunt. There are plenty of amusements to choose from, and different attractions produce unique resources… plus they look cool and scary! Haunt Rides to Collect Resources: Ghosts can only haunt one attraction each night, so choose wisely! There's no way to lose, but many different ways to succeed with an assortment of strategies, ghosts with unique perks, and management styles. Some ghosts are suited for specific rides and it's your job as manager to make the most of their talents!

Ghosts can only haunt one attraction each night, so choose wisely! There's no way to lose, but many different ways to succeed with an assortment of strategies, ghosts with unique perks, and management styles. Some ghosts are suited for specific rides and it's your job as manager to make the most of their talents! Hire Frightfully Friendly Ghosts: At the end of the night, you'll return to the underground. It's a haven for ghosts to shop for new attractions, exchange resources at the ghost bank, recruit new ghosts with special abilities, and more! But your work isn't over yet – there are plenty of theme parks that need your help! When you need a break (isn't the afterlife supposed to be about eternal rest anyway?), take some time in between to hang out in the lounge, grab a warm drink, and talk to your new co-workers at Haunted Attractions Inc. You never know what stories they have to tell!

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