Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Old School Runescape, RuneFest 2026, RuneScape: Dragonwilds

RuneFest 2026 Reveals Multiple Updates Across Three RuneScape Titles

RuneFest 2026 took place in England today, dropping multiple updates and info on what's to come across three different RuneScape titles.

Article Summary RuneFest 2026 revealed a new Unreal Engine RuneScape MMO, plus plans for an animated adaptation of Gielinor.

RuneScape gets Reignited on December 2, Plugin API support, and major 2027 story arcs including Hoard of Dragons.

Old School RuneScape adds The Fractured Archive raid, Hardcore Worlds, and Menaphos with new quests in 2027.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds gets December’s Luminance update, Blood Crystal Saga, and official modding in 2027.

Jagex held the annual RuneFest event in England today, showcasing several new updates across all three titles in the franchise. The big reveal, which we didn't get to see much of, was the announcement of a fourth MMO in the works, designed for modern gamers. Which is an interesting announcement to make that you're essentially creating a generational game for younger players to get into, while everyone else can enjoy the thing they made decades ago. Whether or not it will work is an interesting thing to test, and normally this wouldn't be any different than any other studio saying they were making a sequel ot a new game in the franchise, if not for the fact that they're still keeping all the other games active. We have the full rundown of everything revealed today from the devs with their notes below.

RuneFest 2026 Confirms a New MMO Is Coming

Headlining RuneFest was the first glimpse of an ambitious new chapter for RuneScape: a fourth RuneScape MMO, built for a new generation of players. Still early in development, the as-yet-unnamed title will bring the world of Gielinor to life in Unreal Engine, combining the depth, freedom, and community-led spirit that have defined RuneScape for 25 years with the technology and game design possibilities of today.

Additionally, Jagex unveiled plans to expand RuneScape beyond games, partnering with creator and internet phenomenon, Charlie White, aka MoistCr1TiKaL, as well as acclaimed LA-based production business Lyrical Media, to bring the world, characters, and stories of Gielinor to life in a new, exciting animated adaptation. Finally, major updates were revealed for the RuneScape games themselves, with each team unveiling ambitious roadmaps and plans for the year ahead.

RuneScape

25 years in the making, RuneScape Reignited launches December 2, marking a defining moment for the game — inviting players old and new to return together, rediscover RuneScape, and experience it as it was always meant to be. Through the Remastered Journey and Adventure Guide, alongside a fresh economy, brand-new high scores, and a focus on player-first. Reignited gives players the ultimate RuneScape experience.

Players can get full Reignited Access without membership from 2 December to 12 December.

The long-awaited Plugin API is launching in October, with players getting an early hands-on ahead of official release.

2027 content will unfold in three landmark story arcs, all of which tie into long-running storylines — Hoard of Dragons (kicking off January) offers a sequel to the popular Dragon Slayer quest, City of Gnomes continues the gnome storyline, first stated in 2002, and Secrets of Karamja, which introduces a new endgame raid. These arcs weave together RuneScape's 2027 content into three distinct story narratives and also include an Agility skill rework, new skilling and solo bosses, new area expansions, and a new Grandmaster Quest! More details on the above, as well as plans for the ongoing "Road to Restoration" quality of life updates, can be found online

Old School RuneScape

The Fractured Archive, a new endgame raid, is set to launch on October 20th, set in an ancient vault beneath Gielinor, and brings to life this brand-new raid, a streamlined Boss Rush, and new best-in-slot rewards.

Menaphos opens its gates in 2027, unveiling the next chapter of Amascut's story with the Master-level quest Fool's Gold, Old School's first Skilling Dungeon, and the long-awaited Soul Altar hidden deep within Jalanam, the Pharaoh's Pyramid!

Hardcore Worlds launching on November 4: Death brings players a brand-new challenge with Hardcore Worlds, discover a new game economy, play alongside your favorite creators in factions, feel the prestige of a world first in a difficult game mode, and most importantly… whatever you do, stay alive

That's not all, 2027 will also see the continuation of the Fairytale questline, Quest month, Dungeons of Gielinor, Mining and Smithing rework, Chosen Commander, and the mysterious Tower of Xorphoros. More details can be found online.

RuneScape: Dragonwilds

Luminance, a brand-new update serving as a prelude to 2027's Blood Crystal Saga, launches in December this year and features the introduction of the Elves into RuneScape: Dragonwilds, new elven-themed customization options for player characters and buildings alike, and the Prayer skill.

The Blood Crystal Saga kicks off in 2027, starting with the Song of Rebellion in early 2027. These updates will feature iconic enemies like Moss Giants, Kebbits, and Implings, the Hunter Skill, as well as new areas for players to explore, new quests, gear, and new decorations for houses inspired by the classic RuneScape city of Prifddinas.

In addition, the game will have quarterly updates which will include new Skills such as Hunter and Slayer, as well as monthly updates featuring side quests, weapons, decorations and quality of life improvements.

Official modding arrives on Dragonwilds in 2027 through a new partnership with CurseForge — complete with dedicated creation tools and an in-game mod browser and installer, available across all platforms, including console.

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