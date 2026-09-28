Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: Havenhythe Part II

RuneScape Expands With Havenhythe Part II Launching Today

RuneScape has launched the latest expansion, Havenhythe Part II, branching the game out in a new way to feel more expansive

Article Summary RuneScape launches Havenhythe Part II today for members, adding four new areas and a climactic Sanguine finale.

The RuneScape update blends questing, combat, and skilling with new training methods, beasts, rewards, and activities.

Players can tackle a standalone Bangolin quest and earn rewards like an ultra-rare hatchet, pearls, moss spools, and more.

To access Havenhythe Part II, RuneScape members must complete Secrets of Amberfell and meet key skill requirements.

Jagex has expanded RuneScape in a new way this week as they've launched Havenhythe Part II for specific players. This all-new content has been made for members-only, introducing four brand-new areas to explore, as well as an epic, climactic battle to defend Havenhythe from the Sanguine threat. If you happen to like whimsy with your game, they also have a standalone Bangolin quest that you can engage with. We have more details, images, and the trailer here, as members can access the content now.

RuneScape Expands With Havenhythe Part II

A haven for players who are questers, fighters, or skillers alike, today's release combines RuneScape's sense of epic world-building with new activities to further enhance multiple skills, even after the climax of the current Havenhythe storyline. 'Scapers looking to explore everything Havenhythe part II has to offer will need to meet a number of skill requirements. In addition to completing the Secrets of Amberfell quest to unlock the finale, Member players will also have to reach 51 Crafting, 55 Herblore, 65 Mining, and 60 Smithing.

Those looking to dig deep and undertake the new mining activity will have to reach 65 Mining and 51 Crafting. An ultra-rare, best-in-slot hatchet is the key reward in Havenhythe part II, together with Bogolin Pearls to gather and spend on local rewards and upgrades, Chima Moss Spools for stackable bowstring resources, and a Bogolin Knife and Torch, as well as new sources of standard rune essence.

"Havenhythe's arrival on Gielinor earlier this year opened a new region for players of all levels to explore, while offering the first glimpse of a new threat: the Sanguine. Today's update raises the stakes for veteran adventurers, introducing brand new skilling content, new training methods, powerful rewards, and dangerous new beasts to slay, before bringing this chapter of the Havenhythe's storyline to a dramatic close," said Bradley Hickey, Lead Game Designer of RuneScape.

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