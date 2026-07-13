Posted in: Games, Jagex, Runescape, Video Games | Tagged: runescape

RuneScape Officially Launches Player-Owned Housing Update

Now you can own a home in Gielinor as RuneScape has launched the highly anticipated Player-Owned Housing update this week.

Article Summary RuneScape Player-Owned Housing is live, letting players build, customize, and own homes across Gielinor.

Choose from 650+ decor items, five house styles, custom layouts, weather controls, and music for your home.

Create or join Homesteads with up to five players, share facilities, and display achievements, trophies, and finds.

RuneScape Construction now goes to 120, adding new training, travel hubs, battle prep tools, and storage upgrades.

Jagex has officially launched one of the most anticipated updates to ever come to RuneScape, as they have introduced Player-Owned Housing to the game. Yes, you can now own real estate in the land of Gielinor, as you can get yourself a home or build one completely from scratch, as players have a new level of control over their homes. What's more, the team has given the Construction skill an overhaul, allowing you to create a space that feels like it's your own. More details from the team are available below, along with the introduction video above.

A Whole New Level of Customization in RuneScape

With over 650 decorative items, five unique house styles, flexible room shapes and layouts, and free furniture placement, houses can reflect your personality more than ever before. Customize your flooring, interior frame, and furniture skins, and highlight each triumph with unique achievement, boss, and quest decorations to unlock. Then set the mood with your own Music Box or Jukebox, which features all of your favorite melodies from across Geilinor. Install a Weather Vane to control the weather and atmosphere around your home, and use the Shroud System to create a visual appearance of the plot surroundings.

Create or join a Homestead with up to five players, move seamlessly between each other's homes, make use of the facilities your neighbors have built, and shape a community that reflects the achievements of its residents. The journey you've taken across your adventures deserves a place to be highlighted, and new Achievement and Collection Features will do just that. New display stations and cases allow you to showcase your finest weapons, Boss Trophies, and Archaeological finds, while the Achievement Log Display and Skillscape Stand let you show off your progress. And finally, a Prestigious Cape Stand gives your prized cape a distinguished place of its own.

Construction Expanded to Level 120

Completely reimagined, Construction introduces a new progression system, ways to skill up, and rewards. A new furniture crafting system allows you to now directly craft furniture that can be used to decorate your home, either through active or passive training styles – the choice is up to you! As you progress, unlock new recipes, utility upgrades, new room shapes and layouts, additional customization options, new house styles and decorations, shared community benefits, and prestige rewards. To help you prepare for your journey ahead, new and the most iconic features have been added.

Travel With Ease: Create your own travel hub for your rune-based teleports with the Teleport Nexus, collect all teleportation Jewellery in the Jewelry Box, reach your friends with ease with the Player Owned Ports Access Table, and teleport to Daemonheim quickly with the Dungeoneering Monolith.

Create your own travel hub for your rune-based teleports with the Teleport Nexus, collect all teleportation Jewellery in the Jewelry Box, reach your friends with ease with the Player Owned Ports Access Table, and teleport to Daemonheim quickly with the Dungeoneering Monolith. Prepare for Battle: Get ready for your next encounter with Potion, Crystal/Combo, and Tea Cauldrons – each with its own added benefits. Install an Armor Repair stand, a Slayer's Helm stand, Gilded Altars, and a mini War's Restoration crystal to gear up easily and be ready to take on any challenge.

Get ready for your next encounter with Potion, Crystal/Combo, and Tea Cauldrons – each with its own added benefits. Install an Armor Repair stand, a Slayer's Helm stand, Gilded Altars, and a mini War's Restoration crystal to gear up easily and be ready to take on any challenge. More Ways to Store: Never lose track of your most valuable items, collections, equipment, or pets again with new storage solutions, including the Furniture Trunk, Costume and Costume Room Storage, Toy Box, Treasure Chest, Armor Chest, Cape Rack, Menagerie, and Aquarium.

Never lose track of your most valuable items, collections, equipment, or pets again with new storage solutions, including the Furniture Trunk, Costume and Costume Room Storage, Toy Box, Treasure Chest, Armor Chest, Cape Rack, Menagerie, and Aquarium. Skilling Support: Take skilling to another level with useful tools, crafting stations, and special furniture that support a variety of activities, including new Lecterns and Expanded Lecterns, which can be added to your home to support tablet creation.

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