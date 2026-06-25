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Rush Hour Duel Released To Celebrate Game's 30th Anniversary

It's been 30 years since the original Rush Hour tabletop escape puzzle game was launched; Rush Hour Duel has been released to mark the occasion.

Article Summary Rush Hour Duel launches as Ravensburger’s new 30th anniversary game, celebrating three decades of Rush Hour puzzles.

This two-player Rush Hour Duel turns gridlock-solving into a head-to-head race to clear traffic and reach the finish line.

Rush Hour Duel includes 40 brand-new challenges, blending quick thinking, strategy, and competitive puzzle gameplay.

Available now for $25, Rush Hour Duel joins favorites like Rush Hour Jr., Deluxe, and World Tour in the lineup.

Ravensburger is celebrating the 30th Anniversary of the Rush Hour tabletop game franchise with a brand-new game called Rush Hour Duel. Not based on the film franchise like some may think, this is the intricate puzzle game of trying to make it through gridlock traffic before your opponent can. The 30th Anniversary version of this will put you in direct competition with each other as you attempt to logically find your way through the cards and trucks any way you can. It's a cool way to mark the Pearl Anniversary for the franchise with a new competitive title, as they have several best-sellers out right now, including Rush Hour Jr., Rush Hour Deluxe, and Rush Hour World Tour. We have more details on the game for you here, as it's currently on sale through their shop for $25.

Go Head-To-Head With a Friend In Rush Hour Duel

Challenge a friend to a head-to-head race to escape the gridlock in the new, two-player edition of the escape puzzle game. Use quick thinking and swift moves to slide vehicles out of your way before your opponent reaches the finish line. Including 40 brand-new challenges, Rush Hour Duel is perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves strategy and competition. The 30th Anniversary Edition includes 40 brand-new challenges designed to keep both kids and adults engaged in the ultimate puzzle showdown. Perfect for puzzle lovers, families, and anyone who loves strategy and competition—Rush Hour Duel is a must-have addition to your game collection.

About Rush Hour

Rush Hour is an escape puzzle game that develops strategic thinking while having fun. In the game, players slide cards and trucks to create a clear path for the red car to exit. With over 40+ challenges ranging from beginner to expert, the game is easy to learn but hard to master.

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