Posted in: Games, Level Infinite, Mobile Games | Tagged: Facepunch Studios, rust, Rust Mobile

Rust Mobile Announces Second Beta Test Happening on August 23

Rust Mobile is planning a second Beta Test to happen on iOS and Android devices, set to kick off on August 23 for a limited time.

Article Summary Rust Mobile’s second Beta Test starts August 23 on iOS and Android, with pre-load opening August 22 for selected players.

The new Rust Mobile beta adds fresh in-game items, beginner-friendly features, and more accessible gameplay options.

Rust Mobile expands its beta across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America in more regions.

Rust Mobile will also appear at gamescom from August 24-30 with hands-on demos, meetups, activities, and prizes.

Facepunch Studios and Level Infinite have confirmed that Rust Mobile will be holding a second Beta Test, set to kick off on August 23. The team has slowly been making the mobile version of the PC title available for everyone, with over four million registered users looking to try it out on both iOS and Android. This test will give players a chance to try out the latest build with all of the improvements made from the last one. These include several in-game items, new-player-friendly features, and more accessible gameplay options. The game will have a pre-load on August 22 for those who are taking part, with the test kicking off at 6pm PT on August 23. We have more details from the team below of what you can expect.

Rust Mobile's Next Beta Test Happens August 23

Players across North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America will be able to pre-download the test starting on August 22 at 1:00am PDT and 4:00am EDT. The 2nd Beta Test will feature new in-game items, new-player-friendly features, more accessible gameplay options, and more.

Following the announcement that the game has garnered over three million pre-registrations, the 2nd Beta Test will allow players across more regions than ever before to jump into Rust Mobile for the first time. Those interested in pre-downloading the 2nd Beta Test can begin doing so on August 22 via Google Play, with an official APK download option also available. A limited number of iOS players will be able to participate through Apple TestFlight. Thirteen language options will be available in-game, such as English, Russian, German, Turkish, French, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Korean, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Indonesian, Japanese, and Arabic.

There will be plenty to do for fans of Rust Mobile in and around gamescom this year. From August 24-30, gamescom attendees can visit the Rust Mobile-themed tent in the official gamescom Camp activation area at Jugendpark Köln to go hands-on with Rust Mobile, rest, and recharge. There will also be many other activities themed around the game, cosplayer meetups, photo challenges and prizes.

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