Posted in: Games, Rockstar Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grand Theft Auto VI, SAG-AFTRA

SAG-AFTRA Issues Statement On Rockstar Games Workers Union News

SAG-AFTRA has issued a statement, standing in solidarity with the Rockstar Games Workers Union on their most recent recognition vote.

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA backs the Rockstar Games Workers Union, calling unionization vital for the future of game industry labor.

The statement follows the Rockstar Games Workers Union recognition vote and rising support from IWGB organizers.

Take-Two Interactive fired 34 employees in October 2025, including 31 union members, amid leak allegations.

SAG-AFTRA says Rockstar Games workers deserve fair pay, stable jobs, and protection from crunch and AI abuse.

SAG-AFTRA has chimed in on the recent development of the Rockstar Games Workers Union recognition vote, as the union stands in solidarity with the movement. On the eve of the release of Grand Theft Auto VI, one of the most anticipated games in the past decade, the company is now dealing with the consequences of tactics that appeared to be union-busting in a very public way. Parent company Take-Two Interactive dismissed 34 employees (31 of whom were union members) back in October 2025, with the company claiming the workers leaked confidential information on an invite-only Discord server.

Since then, the union has been gaining quick traction to solidify itself with help from the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB), and now has an endorsement from SAG-AFTRA, who themselves went through a lengthy rights battle with several major gaming studios that culminated in a strike lasting almost a year from July 26, 2024, to July 9, 2025. We'll keep an eye on the situation and see how the union moves from here.

SAG-AFTRA Stands In Solidarity With Rockstar Games Workers Union

SAG-AFTRA members, including those that work in video games, stand in solidarity with Rockstar Games Workers Union. We recognize that unionization is vital for the future of the video game industry. All game workers deserve fair wages and working conditions. In the face of record layoffs, job instability, hostile work places, and toxic crunch culture, it is now more critical than ever for unions and workers to stand in support of one another.

SAG-AFTRA advocates for fair treatment of workers in games and led the charge for industry-first protections from abuse and displacement due to new technology like generative artificial intelligence. We proudly stand with our fellow game workers as they set the foundation for protecting each other under the banner of their new union.

This is a fight for all workers. The gaming industry is a commercial juggernaut, and the people that create these amazing works of art deserve fair treatment and the opportunity to improve the terms of their employment with a strong voice at the bargaining table. We honor the courage of our fellow game workers at Rockstar and proudly support their union vote.

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