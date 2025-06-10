Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: SAG-AFTRA, SAG-AFTRA Strike, Video Game Strike

SAG-AFTRA Signs New Tentative Agreement With Video Game Industry

SAG-AFTRA announced they have signed a new tentative agreement with game industry companies, which includes "AI guardrails"

Article Summary SAG-AFTRA reaches a tentative agreement with major video game industry companies after extended strike action

The new Interactive Media Contract includes essential AI guardrails to protect performers’ rights

Strike remains in place until a strike suspension agreement is finalized and union members ratify the deal

Leaders praise performers’ persistence and note the deal marks significant progress in contract negotiations

Last night, SAG-AFTRA sent out a notice that they have come to terms on a tentative agreement with representatives from the video game industry on a new Interactive Media Contract. The agreement was made with several different studios representing the collective interests of the industry, including Activision, Blindlight, Disney Character Voices Inc., Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Formosa Interactive, Insomniac Games, Take 2 Productions, and WB Games. The new deal is subject to review and approval by the union's National Board and ratification by the membership over the course of the next few weeks, so it isn't a done deal. But its the first time since the strike started a year and a half ago that it could be coming to an end. We have more info from the statement they sent out below.

SAG-AFTRA Interactive Media Contract Update

It is expected the terms of a strike suspension agreement will be finalized with employers soon. Until such agreement is reached, however, SAG-AFTRA members will remain on strike against these employers. SAG-AFTRA members have been on strike against video game employers since July 26, 2024. Prior to that, SAG-AFTRA members approved a video game strike authorization in September 2023 with a 98.32% yes vote.

SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director & Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, "Everyone at SAG-AFTRA is immensely grateful for the sacrifices made by video game performers and the dedication of the Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Committee throughout these many months of the video game strike. Patience and persistence has resulted in a deal that puts in place the necessary A.I. guardrails that defend performers' livelihoods in the A.I. age, alongside other important gains. Thank you, Interactive Media Agreement Negotiating Chair Sarah Elmaleh and Chief Contracts Officer Ray Rodriguez for your hard work and advocacy in pursuit of this contract."

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher stated, "Our video game performers stood strong against the biggest employers in one of the world's most lucrative industries. Their incredible courage and persistence, combined with the tireless work of our negotiating committee, has at last secured a deal. The needle has been moved forward and we are much better off than before. As soon as this is ratified we roll up our sleeves and begin to plan the next negotiation. Every contract is a work in progress and progress is the name of the game."

