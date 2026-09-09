Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Dunes Games, Samurai Pizza Cats, Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past!

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past To Hold TGS 2026 Demo

Those attending Tokyo Game Show 2026 will have a chance to try out a demo of Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past at the event

Article Summary Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past will have a playable demo at Tokyo Game Show 2026 in Tokyo.

The TGS 2026 demo highlights side-scrolling action, platforming, and combat for a quick first impression.

Speedy, Guido, and Polly each offer distinct playstyles, with fast character swapping and combo potential.

Samurai Pizza Cats mixes action-RPG progression, card-based upgrades, and a brand-new story for fans.

Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past will hold a special demo of the game for attendees of the Tokyo Game Show 2026. The demo will be short and to the point, but will give players a chance to see the new side-scrolling action title based on the popular Japanese anime, about cybernetic cats who run a pizza parlor in Little Tokyo while they moonlight as heroes protecting the city they live in. We have more info from the developers below as TGS 2026 will run from September 17-23 in Tokyo.

What To Expect From The Tokyo Game Show 2026 Demo

The current demo focuses purely on the platforming and action aspects of the game. The full game will offer much more, including RPG customization, character leveling, and exploration. The story, while featuring familiar faces and expanding the world fans remember, is an entirely new adventure rather than a retelling of existing episodes. ​ Developer Blast Zero added that it couldn't fit everything into the demo without making it far too long for TGS, so it was decided to focus on giving players a strong first impression of the combat, impact, and overall game feel.

All three Pizza Cats have distinct personalities and playstyles. Speedy (Yattarou) excels in close combat, Guido (Sukashii) is focused on platforming and aerial attacks, while Polly (Pururun) uses projectiles and suits players who prefer to keep their distance. Together, they allow players to create impressive combos and switch between characters almost instantly. A card-based upgrade system adds further depth, letting players customize each cat and develop their own playstyle.

About Samurai Pizza Cats: Blast From The Past

Pizza Cats! is an action-RPG inspired by the iconic 1990s anime, combining fast-paced platforming and combat with RPG customization, progression, and exploration. The game brings the three Pizza Cats together in an adventure designed to capture the energy, humor, and visual identity of the original series while introducing a new interactive experience for fans and newcomers alike. There is so much the team has done to maintain an incredible level of attention to detail. Blast Zero has stayed as faithful to the original show as possible, while also ensuring that the gameplay feels polished and enjoyable. Every detail has to be just right because the team is huge perfectionists—sometimes to the point of driving themselves crazy!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!