Posted in: Games, iam8bit, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX Has Launched a New Physical Edition

Scott Pilgrim EX has been given a special physical edition for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, containing a special two-sided poster.

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX physical editions are now available for PS5 and Nintendo Switch through iam8bit for $40.

Each Scott Pilgrim EX copy includes a fold-out double-sided poster, with an exclusive o-sleeve on iam8bit orders.

Scott Pilgrim EX delivers a new Bryan Lee O'Malley story, seven playable fighters, and new music by Anamanaguchi.

Fight through Toronto in Scott Pilgrim EX with up to four-player local or online co-op, combos, quests, and upgrades.

Tribute Games, Universal Products & Experiences, and iam8bit have come together to release a physical edition of Scott Pilgrim EX for both the Nintendo Switch and PS5. As you can see from the images here, this special edition comes with a collectible fold-out, double-sided poster, while those who order directly from iam8bit will also receive an exclusive o-sleeve featuring original artwork by Matías Bergaras. The release comes in time for the vinyl soundtrack, which we discussed a few weeks ago. All of which are available now, the physical games specifically for $40.

Experience The Power of Love & Music in Scott Pilgrim EX

Scott Pilgrim EX is an action-adventure game where players can fight as Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, and more as they battle through the fractured time and space of Toronto. The combat gameplay is driven by instinct and improvisation – a hectic ballet of fists and flair that rewards strategy, spontaneity, and a good bit of brawling chaos. String together stylish combos, experiment with wacky weapons, and unleash over-the-top special attacks.

Characters can be upgraded with special badges that enhance their stats and grant special bonuses. Players will explore a whole city of interconnected levels to meet old and new faces, complete quests, and discover hidden areas. Multiplayer co-op, local or online, lets up to four players join in on the action, making it a fun, dynamic experience.

A Brand-New Adventure – Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike.

– Venture out on epic quests and battle new enemies and bosses across interconnected levels in a new story by series creator Bryan Lee O'Malley that will appeal to longtime fans and newcomers alike. Step into the shoes of seven fan-favorite fighters — Scott Pilgrim, Ramona Flowers, Matthew Patel, Gideon Graves, Lucas Lee, Roxie Richter, and Robot-01 — each with their own distinct combat style.

New Anamanaguchi Music – Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure.

– Known for their explosive blend of 8-bit energy and hyper-melodic rock, the band returns to their roots with all new music crafted for this Toronto-hopping adventure. 4-Player Co-Op Mayhem – Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together.

– Join forces with up to three friends, locally or online, with easy drop-in/drop-out co-op. Battle solo or hit the streets together. Pack-In Bonus – Comes with an exclusive fold-out double-sided poster featuring the cast of Scott Pilgrim EX!

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