Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: scott pilgrim, Scott Pilgrim EX, Tribute Games

Scott Pilgrim EX Releases New "Back In The Band" Paid DLC

Scott Pilgrim EX finally has some amazing DLC out now, as Back In The Band adds Stephen Stills, Kim Pine, and Knives Chau to the game.

Article Summary Scott Pilgrim EX launches the paid Back In The Band DLC, adding Stephen Stills, Kim Pine, and Knives Chau.

Each new Scott Pilgrim EX fighter brings a unique style, from Stephen’s rushdown to Kim’s mix-ups and Knives’ speed.

Back In The Band also adds assist characters Joseph, Hollie, and Mr. Chau to expand combos and battlefield chaos.

Scott Pilgrim EX players also get the free Coin-Op Chaos update, featuring Arcade Mode, score chasing, and co-op.

Tribute Games has released a brand-new, awesome DLC for Scott Pilgrim EX, as they're getting the band back together with the Back In The Band DLC. The main content of this pack is to add three new playable characters to the mix, as you'll have access to the other two members of Sex Bom-Omb, Stephen Stills and Kim Pine, along with Scott's girlfriend before Ramona, Knives Chau. Can't afford the $4 for the DLC? No worries, there's also a free title update available right now. We have the full details on everything for you here.

We Are Sex Bob-Omb! Scott Pilgrim EX Gets Three Characters Back In The Band

The band is finally back together. Alternate versions of Stephen Stills, Kim Pine, and Knives Chau warp into the fight, completing the full band lineup in Scott Pilgrim EX. Each fan-favorite fighter arrives with a distinct combat style, original animations, character-specific abilities, and new ways to build over-the-top combos across Toronto.

Stephen Stills: An aggressive rushdown frontman who keeps the pressure on with six-string-fueled attacks. Whether he is smashing enemies with his guitar or blasting them away with ear-popping feedback, Stephen stays in opponents' faces and orchestrates devastating beatdowns.

An aggressive rushdown frontman who keeps the pressure on with six-string-fueled attacks. Whether he is smashing enemies with his guitar or blasting them away with ear-popping feedback, Stephen stays in opponents' faces and orchestrates devastating beatdowns. Kim Pine: A hard-hitting mix-up fighter who combines brutal drumstick strikes, stomping breakdowns, and goth-cutie attitude. Kim lays down devastating rhythms with explosive drum solos and trades BPM for PPM: Punches Per Minute.

A hard-hitting mix-up fighter who combines brutal drumstick strikes, stomping breakdowns, and goth-cutie attitude. Kim lays down devastating rhythms with explosive drum solos and trades BPM for PPM: Punches Per Minute. Knives Chau: A lightning-fast hit-and-run rogue specialist who overwhelms enemies with acrobatic attacks, shadow clone techniques and her emblematic battle scarf. Agile and elusive, Knives weaves through the battlefield while delivering precise punishment.

New Assist Characters

Joseph: The legendary producer behind the band cranks the volume to 11, dropping a towering wall of sound that sends sonic projectiles crashing through the battlefield.

The legendary producer behind the band cranks the volume to 11, dropping a towering wall of sound that sends sonic projectiles crashing through the battlefield. Hollie: No-Account Video's finest employee is done collecting late fees. Armed with her trusty remote, Hollie traps enemies in a relentless barrage of hits, giving players plenty of time to rewind the pain.

No-Account Video's finest employee is done collecting late fees. Armed with her trusty remote, Hollie traps enemies in a relentless barrage of hits, giving players plenty of time to rewind the pain. Mr. Chau: Knives' fiercely protective father joins the fight. Channel his unwavering determination to summon shadow clone support, turning every attack into a devastating multi-hit assault.

Con-Op Chaos: Free Title Update

Available free to all Scott Pilgrim EX owners, Coin-Op Chaos introduces the Arcade Mode, a fast-paced new way to experience the entire game. Inspired by the golden age of arcade brawlers, the mode streamlines progression from stage to stage and adds lives, credits, score chasing, and local rankings.

A Tour Through Toronto's Greatest Hits: Battle through the main locations, bosses, and encounters from across Scott Pilgrim EX while fighting toward the ultimate showdown to save Toronto and the band.

Battle through the main locations, bosses, and encounters from across Scott Pilgrim EX while fighting toward the ultimate showdown to save Toronto and the band. Chase High Scores: Rack up points, earn extra lives, beat the clock, and climb the local rankings in a mode built around replayability, mastery, and score chasing.

Rack up points, earn extra lives, beat the clock, and climb the local rankings in a mode built around replayability, mastery, and score chasing. Co-op Chaos: Take on Arcade Mode solo or with up to four players through local co-op, online multiplayer, and full cross-platform support. Friends, family, and exes can jump in or out at any time without interrupting the action.

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