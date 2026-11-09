Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Joker Studio, Sea of Remnants

Sea of Remnants Adds New Test Server Drop & Consoles on December 3

Sea of Remnants will be adding new content to the Public Test Server next month, as they move toward releasing the game in 2027.

Article Summary Sea of Remnants adds the Dawnbreaker Public Test Server update on December 3 with 21 playable characters to try.

Xbox and PlayStation players can join the Sea of Remnants test as console access expands ahead of the 2027 launch.

New Sea of Remnants regions, quests, ships, and the Peril Theatre challenge expand exploration and combat options.

Sea of Remnants also teases the Embers story arc, while minigames return and shared-world multiplayer is planned.

NetEase Games and Joker Studio have revealed new details for the content coming to Sea of Remnants in the Public Test Server, as Dawnbreaker will arrive on December 3. The content will feature 21 playable characters in the form of two limited-time Black Spot characters, six permanent Black Spot characters, twelve permanent Purple Spot characters, and the Traveler, the game's protagonist. Giving you multiple possibilities to combine powers and try out different builds in the pirate adventure RPG. What's more, Xbox and PlayStation consoles will now be able to take part in the testing phase. We have more details of what will be added below, as the game is still being planned for a 2027 launch.

Sea of Remnants Brings The Dawnbreaker Content Next Month

Players can explore two newly opened regions, the White Sea and Bridge Sea, alongside new Journey and Roaming Quests scattered throughout these waters. The test also introduces two starting ship options. Players will receive the Fireworks Wanderer and can choose between it and the Drift Bottle before their first voyage, each offering a distinct naval combat style. For those seeking a tougher test of their strategies, the new high-difficulty challenge Peril Theatre will put team compositions and tactical skills to the test.

Embers: A World of Fallen Kingdoms and New Ambitions

The story concept PV, Embers, looks back on the fall of the Mad King and the end of an era. The Oathblade once witnessed the Five Great Houses swear their loyalty, but their ancient alliance crumbled with the Mad King's fall. As the old generation's ambitions fade, a new struggle for power is quietly beginning. Young Baron Michael is determined to restore the order his family lost, while his old enemy, Torino, never stays far behind. Meanwhile, Ravenscar—the Empress—has accepted the new king's commission, becoming the strongest blade in House Hegney's ranks.

But what does any of this have to do with you? You are the new captain of the Drift Bottle. Will you cut through the shadows of the past, or set sail with sunshine, sea breeze, and a few friends for a carefree adventure full of mischief?

Multiplayer: Casual Minigames and Future Plans

Previously introduced casual minigames, including Lucky Duel and Goose Chess, will remain available during the CBT. Matchmaking is limited to players on the same server. The fully shared-world multiplayer adventure is planned for progressive implementation after launch, bringing immersive solo adventures and a lively multiplayer pirate playground where friends can meet, compete, and explore together.

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