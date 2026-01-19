Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Grumpyface Studios, OhMyMe Games, Seafrog

Seafrog Announces Nintendo Switch Release Date

After having already been out on Steam since last Spring, Seafrog has been given an official launch date for Nintendo Switch

Article Summary Seafrog launches on Nintendo Switch in February after its initial Steam debut in April 2025.

Experience 2.5D action-platforming mixed with lite-skateboarding mechanics and rocket-powered moves.

Journey through three quirky ship-themed chapters, battling unique bosses and collecting Master Gears.

Customize gameplay with 24 Mod Chips, discover 120+ Snakestones, and enjoy 10-16 hours of content.

Indie game developer OhMyMe Games and publisher Grumpyface Studios have confirmed the Nintendo Switch release date for Seafrog. The game has been out since April 2025 on Steam, bringing players an awesome 2.5D action-puzzle-platformer featuring a frog mechanic on a skateboard. Enjoy the latest trailer for what they're calling the 2.0 Version above, as it arrives for the Switch on February 19.

Seafrog

Seafrog is an action-platformer mashed with the movement of lite-skateboarding. Grind, kick-flip and find the flow with a rocket-powered wrench that moves smoother than a buttered beluga! String together combos by using a simple auto-trick system, landing grinds on enemies and rusty pipes to fuel up your rocket-wrench! Use the fuel to boost through enemies, fly straight up walls, and stick to ceilings in order to complete over 100 handcrafted challenges!

Each chapter in Seafrog is based on a ships theme. Battle vengeful Viking ghosts aboard the Sea Dragon. Dig in for an unsavory meal aboard the Chunky Chacken, where you'll discover a man-eating chicken outbreak. Finally, get ready for some monkey business at The Sweater Factory, an abandoned workshop run by an unexpected crew of apes causing all the ruckus. Each chapter holds a Master Gear, guarded by an ultimate boss. Battle the legendary Skraken, Metal Beak the Momma Chacken, and… Gerald. Face these colorful 'n crusty foes to retrieve the Master Gears and repair your cannon. Blast yourself to a stranded seaplane to escape the seahole, a mysterious sinking hole in the ocean… before ye end up in Davy Jones' Locker!

10-14 hours of story campaign featuring three boss encounters to test your moves.

Interact with a colorful cast of characters suitable for all ages.

Collect and Combine 24 Mod Chips to customize your play, adjust them for a more relaxed experience or crank up your stats for more speed and challenge.

Scour every room to uncover over 120 hidden Snakestones.

16+ hours to 100% item collection in every map location.

Full controller or mouse and keyboard support.

