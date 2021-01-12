Secret Rare Gold Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Secret Rare Gold cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion. Secret Rare cards feature a number greater than the collective number of the set. For example, the first of the below Secret Rares, Frosmoth, is numbered 204/192. The next card, Galarian Perrserker, is 205/192, and so on.

First, Gold Cards aren't the only Secret Rare cards in this expansion. It also has Rainbow Rare card. Don't miss Part One, Two, and Three of our Rainbow Rare spotlight of Pokémon TCG Rebel Clash. Now, we begin the final leg of our Rebel Clash spotlight with these two Gold Secret Rare Pokémon cards.

Shiny Frosmoth: First thing of note… this is a Shiny Pokémon! The previous set, Sword & Shield Base Set, had standard Zamazenta and Zacian as its Gold Cards. Perhaps the best and only lasting thing that Rebel Clash has brought to the Pokémon TCG is the trend of Shiny Pokémon appearing on Gold Secret Rares in Sword & Sheild era expansions. This continues through the next two branded expansions, with Darkness Ablaze featuring Shiny Rillaboom and Coalossal and Vivid Voltage featuring Shiny Galarian Obstagoon and Oranguru. Shiny Pokémon cards are some of the most desirable in the game, with sets that focus on these color-variant species such as Hidden Fates and Shining Legends remaining some of the most desired packs even years after their release. While Rebel Clash doesn't exactly have a highly-priced "Chase Card" like the next two expansions, this Frosmoth is the closest thing to it as the most valuable card in the set. But personally, I think the next one is even better.

Shiny Galarian Perrserker: Generation Eight deviated from the Meowth/Persian line by giving Meowth a region-specific evolution here, and Perrserker is a worthy addition. It looks incredible here on this gleaming gold card, which makes it seem like a viking that has found massive amounts of buried treasure. Next to the vibrantly colored Galarian Zigzagoon in Vivid Voltage, this is the best Shiny Pokémon featured on a Gold Secret Rare so far.

