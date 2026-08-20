Posted in: Games, Outright Games, Video Games | Tagged: sesame street, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun Releases Its First Official Trailer

Check out the first official trailer for Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, as the neighborhood comes to life in a new interactive way.

Article Summary Sesame Street: Friends & Fun has debuted its first official trailer, previewing the series' first major game in 15 years.

The Sesame Street game launches October 9 for PC and all three major consoles, with 50+ minigames shown in the trailer.

Players become Sesame Street's newest resident, customize their character, and team up with Elmo, Grover, Bert, and Ernie.

Built for preschoolers, Sesame Street: Friends & Fun mixes light learning, exploration, and two-player local co-op.

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, the first proper video game for the children's educational program in over 15 years, released its first trailer today to show off the game. It isn't a long trailer, as Outright Games has given us about 45 seconds' worth of time to see how they've taken the iconic location and brought it to life, putting their own spin on familiar characters and settings, while showing off many of the 50+ minigames that will be included in the title. Enjoy the trailer as the game will arrive for PC and all three major consoles on October 9.

Learning The Interactive Way With Sesame Street: Friends & Fun

In Sesame Street: Friends & Fun, players move into the neighborhood just as preparations begin for a big community celebration. Taking on the role of the newest resident on Sesame Street, players can fully customize their character and join their neighbors in getting everything ready for the party, with the adventure unfolding through interactive storytelling and playful surprises. Along the way, players can expect to befriend the residents, including Elmo, Grover, Bert, and Ernie.

Sesame Street: Friends & Fun encourages exploration in safe and welcoming locations inspired by the show. Players can create and customize their own character, personalize their home, and explore the colorful street through light challenges and engaging activities. Mini-games and interactive tasks are woven throughout the story, introducing early math skills and concepts.

Designed specifically for young children, the focus of Sesame Street: Friends & Fun is on a warm, funny, heartfelt story without pressure. Intuitive controls and positive reinforcement make it an accessible first gaming experience for preschoolers. Grown-ups, siblings, and friends can also join in the fun with two-player local co-op, and parents can feel confident letting children explore independently in a trusted world that has supported families for generations.

Gaming and interactive experiences have been part of the Sesame Street portfolio for more than 40 years, dating back to the release of Sesame Street: Countdown for the Atari 2600 in 1981. Since then, Sesame Street has continued to explore and evolve interactive content across console games, digital apps, and SesameStreet.org. Every interactive experience is designed to strengthen children's connections to Sesame Street characters and stories in ways that feel personal, playful, and empowering.

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