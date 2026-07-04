Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Looney Labs, Seven Islands

Seven Islands: Looney Labs Releases a Brand New Card Game

Can you and a friend work together on a reality TV show? That's the challenge before you in the new tabletop card game Seven Islands.

Looney Labs has released a brand-new, challenging card game, Seven Islands, which is now available. This is a 1-4-player challenge in which you and a friend are contestants on a reality TV show set on a tropical island. Are you able to work together as a team to make it to the ship at the end? We have more details on the game here, as it's available on their shop for $20.

Work Together For a While To Win Seven Islands

You and a friend are contestants on a reality show! You've been stranded on a tiny tropical island, which is connected to six others by rickety bridges that have yet to be located. The first team to reach the designated beacon wins a million bucks! How do you know which beacon to go to? Just look at the sail on the ship currently docked. Better get there quickly before a different ship comes in!

Whether playing alone or enjoying time with friends and family, Seven Islands is the perfect fit. The solitaire version is a puzzle-solving challenge: to assemble a perfect, complete archipelago using all of the terrain cards. But when 2-4 are playing, the game becomes a race! Each player gets a pair of tokens that represent a two-person team — themself and a friend — who must meet on the island with the game-winning beacon.

About Looney Labs

Since 1996, Looney Labs has created fun for all ages with Fluxx, the card game, which has over 40 versions and numerous expansions that bring folks together with simple rules and exciting gameplay. Looney Labs also publishes the Looney Pyramids series of games, using colorful plastic pyramids created in 1987 as multi-purpose game pieces used for playing numerous different abstract strategy tabletop games. With the big box set of 22 games included in Pyramid Arcade or the Pyramid Quintet of Nomids, Ice Duo, Martian Chess, Homeworlds, and Jinxx, you'll never be without a game to play. But the fun doesn't stop there: Looney Labs also offers gamers a series of time-travel games, including Chrononauts, as well as many fun party games!

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