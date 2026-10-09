Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: Another Angle Games, Shadow of the Road

Shadow of the Road Release Postponed Until March 2027

Shadow of the Road has had its release pushed back again, only this time we have a solid date, as it will arrive on March 10, 2027.

Article Summary Shadow of the Road has been delayed again, with Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games setting a new release date of March 10, 2027.

The tactical RPG heads to an alternate 19th-century Japan, blending the Boshin War, mythology, and steampunk technology.

Shadow of the Road follows Satoru, Akira, and allies as they protect a powerful boy and try to change the war’s outcome.

Player choices and turn-based combat shape relationships, character paths, and every battle in Shadow of the Road.

You may have heard this one before, but Owlcat Games and Another Angle Games have pushed the release of Shadow of the Road once again, this time into 2027. It's not the first time the game's launch date has been pushed, which we're fine with; we'd rather take a game that's ready to go than one that's half-baked. Only this time, there seems to be a solid date attached rather than a window, as the game is planned for launch on March 10, 2027. No new trailer or info this time around, just a date for us to wait another six months for.

Shadow of the Road Aims For a 2027 Launch

In Shadow of the Road, explore the rich tapestry of alternative 19th-century Japan as the Boshin War approaches a bitter and bloody end. Players will immerse themselves in a world that combines tradition and modernity, Japanese mythology, and steampunk technology. Enter the struggle between the Shogun and the Emperor and delve into captivating narratives, leading a diverse group of adventurers through a dynamic, enchanting realm where decisions shape destiny.

Your Story: Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each with their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war.

Join a daring journey led by Tokugawa's spymaster, who recruits ronin warriors Satoru and Akira to protect a boy with immense, uncontrollable powers. As the adventure intensifies, they are joined by characters, each with their own history and motivation. Together, they confront escalating challenges, striving to reclaim their honor and change the course of the war. Your Choices: Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties.

Every choice guides these characters along unique paths, shaping who they become. Player decisions will determine if they form new bonds, sever lifelong friendships, or mend family ties. Your Team: Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths.

Take on the role of a master strategist and become an entire team of characters with a variety of backgrounds and skills, each with their own motivations, desires, and fears… and set them on unique paths. Your Fight: Experience turn-based combat with a samurai tactical vibe. Each team member brings unique abilities to the battlefield, and their personal goals and relationships influence every encounter. Master these dynamics and strategic maneuvers to lead the team to victory

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