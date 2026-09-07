Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Puzzlez - A Shapez Game, Tobspr Games

Shapez 2 Developer Announces Spinoff: Puzzlez – A Shapez Game

The developer behind Shapez 2 has created a new spinoff title, as they revealed Puzzlez - A Shapez Game is currently in development.

Article Summary Tobspr Games has announced Puzzlez - A Shapez Game, a new Shapez 2 spinoff focused on compact 3D puzzle-solving.

Puzzlez - A Shapez Game features over 75 handcrafted automation and logic puzzles with layered mechanics to master.

Multiple solutions, calming visuals, and community stats let Puzzlez - A Shapez Game reward creativity over efficiency.

A built-in puzzle editor and community library will let players create, share, and play new Puzzlez challenges.

Tobspr Games, the minds behind Shapez 2, revealed an all-new game on the way as a spinoff to the series, which they're calling Puzzlez – A Shapez Game. The game creates a different type of puzzle-solving experience, as you learn how to master puzzle-solving in compact 3D spaces with a number of different mechanics happening at the same time. Essentially, putting your skills to the test to think beyond the box while stuck in one. The game has no launch date yet, only confirmation that it will be out in the near future. For now, enjoy the trailer and details from the devs.

Take The Puzzle Solving To a New Space With Puzzlez – A Shapez Game

Puzzlez – A Shapez Game is a puzzle game focused on constructing shapes in compact, atmospheric 3D environments. Easy to learn but hard to master, each puzzle is a small production line waiting to be solved not with efficiency, but ingenuity. With step-by-step onboarding and accessible mechanics, anyone can get started. Solve over 75 handcrafted puzzles. Start with simple production chains and work your way up to head-scratching logistical problems spanning multiple building layers. Focus entirely on the puzzle in front of you, at your own pace, supported by calming visuals and sound design. With multiple ways to solve each puzzle, compare your approach to the community through statistics to see how you fared! And that's just the start. The same creation tools used to build these puzzles are available to you as well! Design your very own puzzles, share them with the community, and test yourself against others' creations. Be part of a puzzle community like no other! Puzzlez – A Shapez Game welcomes puzzle fans of every kind, seasoned and new alike.





Over 75 handcrafted 3D automation and logic puzzles.

Puzzles ranging from simple problems to complex brain-twisters.

Compact and atmospheric 3D visuals and a relaxing soundscape.

Solve puzzles your way, track how well you did, and compare with others.

Design, create, and share your own puzzles using the built-in puzzle editor.

Discover and play an ever-growing in-game library of community-made puzzles.

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