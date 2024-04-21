Posted in: Atlus, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Atlus has released a brand-new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as we get a better look at the gameplay to come.

Atlus recently released a brand-new trailer for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, as we get a better look at the game ahead of its June release. This is about three minutes worth of mostly gameplay, as we get to see the characters in action fighting monsters and showing off different aspects. We also get a few more pieces of the story than before, although it's all still in pieces without a full picture of what's going on. Enjoy the video as the game will be released on June 14.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

When a grisly murder scene in modern-day Tokyo blocks the protagonist's walk home, an unplanned detour leaves him buried and unconscious. He finds himself in a wasteland ravaged by apocalypse now called Da'at. Before bloodthirsty demons can claim his life, a savior emerges, and they unite to become a mighty being, neither human nor demon: a Nahobino. Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance delivers a full-fledged RPG that can be enjoyed by existing and new fans. At the start of the game, players will choose between two paths: the story told in Shin Megami Tensei V, the Canon of Creation, or the brand-new Canon of Vengeance. This dramatic new tale of revenge introduces brand-new characters, an enigmatic cohort of demons called the Qadištu, a new dungeon and map to explore. Additionally, the original Shin Megami Tensei V battle system, demon merging, and field exploration have been evolved and expanded in this newest entry in the series.

