Shiny Spinarak & More Come To Pokémon GO For Halloween 2021

The details of the two-part Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO have now been released by Niantic. This event will bring forth the release of Pumpkaboo, Phantump, Mega Absol, Galarian Slowking, and a brand-new mechanic into Pokémon GO: the size mechanic. What Pokémon GO players mostly want to know when a new event begins, though, is what new Shiny will come out for the event. There is indeed a new Shiny family introduced during the Halloween 2021 event with Spinarak and its evolution of Ariados, which is a nice surprise. It's a way to be Halloween-appropriate without relying just on Ghost-types and Dark-types, which is a fun and dynamic switch-up. In addition to Spinarak and Ariados, there will be three additional new Shinies added in the form of new Shiny-capable Costumed Pokémon: Halloween Mischief Pikachu, Halloween Mischief Piplup, and Halloween Mischief Drifblim. There are many ways to encounter these new Shinies so let's get into the details to help Pokémon GO players find these during the event.

Here is where you can find each of the new Shiny Pokémon introduced with this year's upcoming Halloween 2021 event in Pokémon GO:

Spinarak Wild encounter during Part One of the event Tier One raids during Part One of the event 7KM Gift Eggs during Part Two of the event Field Research encounter during both parts of the event

Ariados Evolve Shiny Spinarak into Ariados to obtain this Shiny

Halloween Mischief Pikachu Wild encounter during both parts of the event Field Research encounter during both parts of the event

Halloween Mischief Piplup Wild encounter during both parts of the event Field Research encounter during both parts of the event

Halloween Mischief Drifblim Tier Three raids during both parts of the event Field Research encounter during both parts of the event GO Battle League reward encounter during both parts of the event

